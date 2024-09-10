Aberdeen FC sponsor Texo sees turnover more than double to £47 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC sponsor Texo sees turnover more than double to £47 million

Despite the increase in sales, the engineering group reported a pre-tax loss.

By Alex Banks
Texo has filed its latest accounts and is reporting a turnover increase of 144%.
Aberdeen FC shirt sponsor Texo has posted a rise in sales, more than doubling its turnover to £47.4 million.

The engineering group’s turnover figure is up from £19.3m in 2022, an 144% increase.

Texo offers a range of work, including port services, surveys and inspections as well as engineering and fabrication.

Its sale boost has helped to improve its pre-tax losses, with £98,000 reported for the year end November 30 2023 is up from £5.3m in 2022.

The group has been Aberdeen FC’s main shirt sponsor since the beginning of the 2022-23 season.

Turnover boost down to contract wins, says director

Headquartered in Westhill, Texo’s latest accounts says its revenue boost is down to securing “long term significant and prestigious contracts”.

These include rig reactivations and manufacturing modular school buildings.

The newest accounts, signed off by chairman Hayden Smith, reports new contracts have also been won, building on “the success of 2023”.

Mr Smith said: “The growth is expected to see turnover increase significantly and for the company to increase margin and profits.

“The company’s cashflow has now seen cash reserves and cashflow increase considerably at year end.

The headquarters of Texo in Westhill, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.

“This year saw the first full year of trading after the hive up of the other Texo companies and seen a significant increase in turnover and profit.

“The directors are confident that results will improve more next year as the company continues to invest in a highly experienced and skilled workforce.

“As well as winning further contracts to build on the success of 2023.”

The engineering firm’s accounts reported an increase of staff by 28, taking its total number to 118.

In its accounts, Texo also said the price of oil continuing to impact the market means the company will remain “prudent in monitoring costs”.

The firm said doing so will allow it to reach its financial forecasts.

Texo expecting increased turnover again in 2024 accounts

The director’s report said Texo’s order book for 2024 has “yet again” increased to almost double what was reported going into 2023.

Mr Smith stated: “This equates to around half the company’s predicted turnover for 2024.

Aberdeen's Kevin Nisbet celebrates after scoring a late winner against Ross County. Image: SNS
Texo is the main shirt sponsor for Aberdeen FC, worn here by Kevin Nisbet, and has been the past two seasons. Image: SNS

“With further contracts a project work secured, along with the constant scrutiny of margins and cost, we see 2024 as our highest turnover and profitability to date, giving a very strong picture for the coming years.”

