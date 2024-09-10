New spa opens inside historic 124-year-old Dornoch building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New spa opens inside historic 124-year-old Dornoch building

The owner wants to "do this beautiful building justice".

By Alex Banks
Lee-Ann Cameron, Gwen Cameron and Dawn MacGregor. Image: Aspen Spa
Lee-Ann Cameron, Gwen Cameron and Dawn MacGregor. Image: Aspen Spa

A mum and daughter team have opened a new spa inside an “iconic” 120-year-old Dornoch building.

Aspen Spa has added the Old Post Office on Castle Street to its portfolio, which was built around 1900.

Gwen Cameron and daughters Lee-Ann Cameron and Dawn MacGregor started the business 17 years ago.

The acquisition comes after years of building the business’ main location in Tain to meet demand for spa and wellness treatments in the area.

The historic building in which Aspen Spa is now located was most recently a homeware shop, Country Interiors.

Aspen Spa now offers an “expertise” golfers massage, a number of spa treatments as well as a sauna room in Dornoch.

There is also a spa shop with a range of skincare, personal care, make up, swimwear, and gifts.

‘We want to do this beautiful building justice’

Aspen Spa had been open inside Carnegie Courthouse in Dornoch for around seven years, but had been hunting for its own place.

Lee-Ann said as the team looked around various places, they found what they were looking for in the old post office.

She said: “We were actually approached by the previous owner of Country Interiors and asked if we would like to take it on. We absolutely jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s an iconic building and I think everyone in Dornoch knows it well. I think I’ll still get a few American letters in our post boxes mind you.”

The Old Post Office last year, when occupied by Country Interiors. Image: Google Maps

Lee-Ann also said Aspen Spa will make sure the “beautiful” building is well looked after.

She added: “The property is very complimentary to the business, we will look after it and I hope we do it justice.

“Being part of the community and something locals can benefit from is really important to us.

“We employ local staff and although tourists are a welcome addition, we’re open all-year round so locals are vital to business.”

Across its two locations, Aspen Spa has 10 staff and is also actively looking to add more.

Aspen Spa team are ‘always looking at ideas’

Lee-Ann said Aspen Spa will always look for new ideas and new ways to grow — with plans to potentially offer residential spa breaks in Dornoch using the first floor.

With this milestone realised, the business is also undergoing an expansion of its Tain location, with new facilities set to be available in the Autumn.

Lee-Ann said: “We’re always keen to grow ourselves and our partnerships with local hotels and the likes.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do. The personalised customer service and the luxury spa facilities, we aim to make every visit to Aspen an experience to remember.

“Who knows what the future holds. Watch this space, we have the space to grow.”

