New spa opens inside historic 124-year-old Dornoch building

A mum and daughter team have opened a new spa inside an “iconic” 120-year-old Dornoch building.

Aspen Spa has added the Old Post Office on Castle Street to its portfolio, which was built around 1900.

Gwen Cameron and daughters Lee-Ann Cameron and Dawn MacGregor started the business 17 years ago.

The acquisition comes after years of building the business’ main location in Tain to meet demand for spa and wellness treatments in the area.

The historic building in which Aspen Spa is now located was most recently a homeware shop, Country Interiors.

Aspen Spa now offers an “expertise” golfers massage, a number of spa treatments as well as a sauna room in Dornoch.

There is also a spa shop with a range of skincare, personal care, make up, swimwear, and gifts.

‘We want to do this beautiful building justice’

Aspen Spa had been open inside Carnegie Courthouse in Dornoch for around seven years, but had been hunting for its own place.

Lee-Ann said as the team looked around various places, they found what they were looking for in the old post office.

She said: “We were actually approached by the previous owner of Country Interiors and asked if we would like to take it on. We absolutely jumped at the opportunity.

“It’s an iconic building and I think everyone in Dornoch knows it well. I think I’ll still get a few American letters in our post boxes mind you.”

Lee-Ann also said Aspen Spa will make sure the “beautiful” building is well looked after.

She added: “The property is very complimentary to the business, we will look after it and I hope we do it justice.

“Being part of the community and something locals can benefit from is really important to us.

“We employ local staff and although tourists are a welcome addition, we’re open all-year round so locals are vital to business.”

Across its two locations, Aspen Spa has 10 staff and is also actively looking to add more.

Aspen Spa team are ‘always looking at ideas’

Lee-Ann said Aspen Spa will always look for new ideas and new ways to grow — with plans to potentially offer residential spa breaks in Dornoch using the first floor.

With this milestone realised, the business is also undergoing an expansion of its Tain location, with new facilities set to be available in the Autumn.

Lee-Ann said: “We’re always keen to grow ourselves and our partnerships with local hotels and the likes.

“Quality is at the heart of everything we do. The personalised customer service and the luxury spa facilities, we aim to make every visit to Aspen an experience to remember.

“Who knows what the future holds. Watch this space, we have the space to grow.”