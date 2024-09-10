New operator to run Peterhead Kia dealership following deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New operator to run Peterhead Kia dealership following deal

The firm bought the franchise from Gillanders Motors.

By Kelly Wilson
Kia dealership in Peterhead is now under new ownership. Image: John Clark Motor Group
Kia dealership in Peterhead is now under new ownership. Image: John Clark Motor Group

John Clark Motor Group has bought the Kia car franchise in Peterhead after acquiring the brand from Gillanders Motors.

Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark already runs multiple sites in the city including BMW, Nissan, MINI, Volvo, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Audi.

The new acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, takes the company’s dealership number to 39.

John Clark has confirmed it will invest money in developing a brand new, re-designed showroom at the existing site in Blackhouse Industrial Estate next year.

Acquisition increases offering

It will also open a new John Clark Select business offering a wide range of selected premium used cars.

Chris Clark, John Clark Motor Group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kia into the family, and we are excited for the road ahead.

“Kia has developed so quickly over recent years and now offers some of the markets leading EV models.

Chris Clark, group managing director. Image: John Clark Motor Group.

“This acquisition therefore not only expands our geography but also expands our franchise offering enabling us to offer an even broader range of models in this rapidly changing market.

“We are committed to investing in the dealership’s growth, ensuring it remains a leading destination for all customers in the region.”

18 members of staff will move from Gillanders to the new owners.

Record breaking year for John Clark

It comes just after John Clark announced record sales after passing the £1 billion mark.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2023 show a rise in sales to £1.029bn from £914.3m recorded in 2022.

Paul Phillpott, Kia UK president and chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that John Clark Motor Group are investing in the Kia brand and joining our 191-strong franchised dealer network, at a time of steady growth and success.

“As part of this new relationship, John Clark Motor Group will be developing a brand new, re-designed showroom which will soon be ready to deliver Kia’s award-winning service and products to the local customers.

“We look forward to working closely with our new partner in their launch phase and continually into the future”

John Clark can trace its history in the Granite City back more than 50 years to the opening of Lothian Sports Cars in Broomhill Road.

The past year has seen the company invest in redevelopment works at the Volvo Wellington Road site and acquire a site to expand its Skoda, Seat and Cupra dealership.

Conversation