New operator to run Peterhead Kia dealership following deal

John Clark Motor Group has bought the Kia car franchise in Peterhead after acquiring the brand from Gillanders Motors.

Aberdeen-headquartered John Clark already runs multiple sites in the city including BMW, Nissan, MINI, Volvo, Volkswagen, Skoda, and Audi.

The new acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, takes the company’s dealership number to 39.

John Clark has confirmed it will invest money in developing a brand new, re-designed showroom at the existing site in Blackhouse Industrial Estate next year.

Acquisition increases offering

It will also open a new John Clark Select business offering a wide range of selected premium used cars.

Chris Clark, John Clark Motor Group managing director, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Kia into the family, and we are excited for the road ahead.

“Kia has developed so quickly over recent years and now offers some of the markets leading EV models.

“This acquisition therefore not only expands our geography but also expands our franchise offering enabling us to offer an even broader range of models in this rapidly changing market.

“We are committed to investing in the dealership’s growth, ensuring it remains a leading destination for all customers in the region.”

18 members of staff will move from Gillanders to the new owners.

Record breaking year for John Clark

It comes just after John Clark announced record sales after passing the £1 billion mark.

Newly filed accounts for the year ending December 31 2023 show a rise in sales to £1.029bn from £914.3m recorded in 2022.

Paul Phillpott, Kia UK president and chief executive, said: “We are thrilled that John Clark Motor Group are investing in the Kia brand and joining our 191-strong franchised dealer network, at a time of steady growth and success.

“As part of this new relationship, John Clark Motor Group will be developing a brand new, re-designed showroom which will soon be ready to deliver Kia’s award-winning service and products to the local customers.

“We look forward to working closely with our new partner in their launch phase and continually into the future”

John Clark can trace its history in the Granite City back more than 50 years to the opening of Lothian Sports Cars in Broomhill Road.

The past year has seen the company invest in redevelopment works at the Volvo Wellington Road site and acquire a site to expand its Skoda, Seat and Cupra dealership.