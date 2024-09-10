Mystery as dead fox discovered in Orkney – which has NO fox population

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mystery as dead fox discovered in Orkney – which has NO fox population

A vet reckons the animal may have been brought to the island and then dumped - which is against the law.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Orkney fox
The dead fox was discovered in Kirkwall this morning.

Authorities are appealing for information after a dead fox was discovered on Orkney – an island with no foxes.

The body of the young female animal was found next to Garden House, near the Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall on Tuesday morning.

Shocked staff members from the hospital spotted the animal as they arrived for work.

It was later taken away by staff from Orkney Islands Council and local veterinary practice Northvet.

What happened to dead Orkney fox?

A post-mortem was carried out at the practice.

This showed it had likely been hit by a vehicle and had been dead for over 24 hours.

Dead fox in Orkney.
The fox has sparked alarm in Kirkwall.

The council has confirmed that the matter has been reported to the police.

Hospital worker Katie Walker was one of the first to find the deceased animal.

She had been parking her van at about 8.20am and saw a colleague looking at something near the junction to Garden House.

Mrs Walker said her first reaction was “surprise and confusion as to why a fox would be on the pavement in the middle of Kirkwall”.

What is vet’s verdict?

Rhona Ley, a vet and director with Northvet, confirmed: “It wasn’t freshly dead.

“There were changes there that suggest it’s been dead for a wee while, probably due to a road traffic accident, I would say.

“It had broken ribs and bleeding into its chest. This suggests it had been hit by a car but it had been dead for longer than 24 hours.”

The vet also revealed that the bushy-tailed creature had three broken legs – that were snapped after it died.

She explained: “When the legs are broken before death they get a lot of bruising but there was nothing… This suggests they were broken afterwards.”

Garden House, in Kirkwall.
Garden House, in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

What do YOU think happened to the dead fox? Let us know in our comments section below

Council: ‘Taking dead fox to Orkney is against the law’

Orkney isn’t known to be home to any foxes.

But this isn’t the first time Northvet has carried out a post-mortem on one found in the county.

The vet said there was an incident in 2007 where a dead fox was found on the Holm Strait road.

Exterior of Balfour Hospital.
Balfour Hospital.

Vet says departed animal may have been taken to Orkney

The conclusion from that incident was that the fox had died on the Scottish Mainland.

It was thought to have been brought to Orkney, and then dumped on the roadside.

Asked if this could also be the case with the fox discovered this morning, the vet said she would “tend to agree” with this theory…

Orkney Islands Council’s trading standards manager, Gary Foubister, said the matter will be reported to Police Scotland to investigate.

He said: “It is a serious offence to release non-native species, dead or alive.

“Anyone with information should get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.”

Read more:

‘It’s been an eyesore for 50 years’: Spat as history watchdog BLOCKS demolition of derelict Kirkwall house

More from Highlands & Islands

Northern Belle travelling across bridge with steam engine Tangmere hauling it through the countryside.
'Britain's poshest train' may scrap visits to Aberdeen after trip cancelled three times
An old picture of a Puma helicopter seen readying to fly to Kinloss Barracks
Why army helicopters are flying over Moray, the Highlands and islands
A parked car in snow covered Castleton Terrace in Braemar, Aberdeenshire, which had an overnight temperature of minus 23.0C (minus 9.4F). The village, which is near Balmoral Castle, the summer residence of Queen Elizabeth II, recorded the lowest temperature in the UK in more than two decades, following an "extreme freeze". Picture date: Thursday February 11, 2021. PA Photo. Forecasters said the last time a temperature below minus 20C was recorded in the UK was December 23 2010. See PA story WEATHER Winter. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
How pensioners across the north could lose out with winter heating cash
The council is to consider options for short-term letting control areas. Image: Roddie Reid / DC Thomson.
Officials start ball rolling on Edinburgh-style clampdown on short-term lets in Inverness
Wildcat on tree
Two wildcats born in captivity found dead after release into Cairngorms National Park
Breaking news logo
Two teenagers charged after pensioner 'seriously injured' in Stornoway
BSW Sawmill, Corpach Fort william.
Lochaber saw doctor celebrates 50 years in the job
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands. Image: Supplied.
Man's body recovered from River Farrar in the Highlands
Officers at the scene of a crash on the A9 at Kingussie. Image: Jasperimage.
Two people hospitalised with 'serious injuries' following A9 crash at Kingussie
Met Office temperature dip
Temperatures could drop below freezing this week as warm spell ends for the north

Conversation