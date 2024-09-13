Affordable housing boss on being left with incomplete Aberdeen development after ‘shock’ Stewart Milne collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Affordable housing boss on being left with incomplete Aberdeen development after ‘shock’ Stewart Milne collapse

More than 50 homes in Cove was unfinished when the housebuilder went in to administration.

By Kelly Wilson
Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest Housing. Image: Jim Irvine
Angela Linton, chief executive of Hillcrest Housing. Image: Jim Irvine

The boss of affordable housing association Hillcrest Homes has spoke of her “shock” at the collapse of Stewart Milne Group.

Angela Linton said the unexpected administration left the housing association with 56 homes unfinished in the Cove area of Aberdeen.

The last remaining tenants of the £20.6 million scheme were only six weeks away from moving in to Falkland Avenue, known locally as Stationfields, when work was halted on site in January.

But determined to get the properties finished, 44 apartments and 12 homes, Hillcrest  quickly approached administrators to step in to the void left by SMG.

Hillcrest £125,000 loss

Now, six months later than planned – and leading to a financial loss of around £125,000 in missed rent payments – the site is now complete.

Angela said: “It was quite a shock. A lot of the time you know when these are coming but with Stewart Milne we didn’t.

Stewart Milne Group had 56 unfinished houses within the Hillcrest housing development when it went in to administration. Image: Hillcrest

“Quite quickly we arranged a call with administrators. Our properties were 95% complete so we were relatively lucky.

“Administrators were really good and agreed we could take on the rest of the development ourselves.”

Commitment over profit for community

Hillcrest Maintenance reached out to many of the tradespeople and companies previously involved in the project with a number returning, despite most of them involved being out of pocket from Stewart Milne’s collapse.

Former Stewart Milne site manager Graham Mann also returned to the project.

Angela said: “The sub contractors that were already on site were keen to come back, as was the manager from Stewart Milne. He came back and ran the project to the end through the Hillcrest maintenance team.

“There was real continuity for us which meant standards didn’t slip.

Angela Linton, Hillcrest Homes chief executive. Image: Hillcrest Homes

“Further funds and appointing a new contractor to complete the project via Stewart Milne’s liquidators would have taken many months – if it had been successful at all – meaning the homes would have been at risk of sitting incomplete for a very long time.

“By doing the right thing and finishing the project despite most of the businesses involved making a financial loss, we’re proud to have prioritised our commitment to the community over profit.”

The development was delivered in partnership with the Scottish Government, who provided £11.6m of funding towards the total cost of the development.

‘As positive an outcome we could’ve had’

Angela admits Hillcrest won’t know the full financial impact of the build until next year but it has already lost out on four months of rental income.

She said: “We won’t know whether this has a direct financial implication until we get to the end of the defect period which lasts for a year when properties are handed over.

“Immediate impact for us was loss of rental income because we should’ve had that start back in March.

Falkland Avenue homes in Cove have been completed. Image: Hillcrest

“We lost four months which probably worked out at around £125,000.

“But properties that are lying 95% complete empty is not good.

“We are in a housing crisis and it’s not good for people who are desperate to get in to new homes.

“The quicker we were back on site the better for us.

“It was as positive an outcome we could’ve had after such a bad thing happening.”

It was revealed last month that hundreds of ordinary creditors owed more than £33m from the collapse of SMG will receive not a penny back from the ashes of the business.

Conversation