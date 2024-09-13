North Sea dealmaker joins new Aberdeen energy investment fund

Well-known North Sea dealmaker Rob Aitken has joined Aberdeen clean tech venture studio Ventex.

The former KPMG and PwC transactions specialist brings nearly 25 years of ‘Big Four’ accountancy experience to the newly founded business.

Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod have launched the investment fund with the aim of accelerating energy transition.

Ventex will run a global portfolio from Aberdeen and will primarily focus on repurposing companies, technologies, skills and experience in the existing supply chain to support the transition to net zero.

It is also investing in early-stage companies with technologies which have significant potential to help solve the climate crisis.

Highly experienced appointment

Deal veteran Rob, appointed chief financial officer, will assess potential portfolio companies for the studio, bring additional opportunities and lead the finance strategy for the business and its portfolio.

Rob was previously transaction services director at KPMG in Aberdeen, with a focus on financial due diligence in the energy sector.

Prior to that he spent 20 years at PwC working on local and international energy deals.

He will work alongside finance director Lesley Barrie, who also has more than a quarter-century of top-level financial experience.

Rob said: “I am delighted to be joining Ventex, which is a forward-thinking business bringing innovative solutions to tackle the climate crisis.

“The current fiscal environment – together with the huge opportunities in new energy – means this sector is ripe for value-driven acquisitions and re-purposing.

“Ventex is poised to play a huge role in the energy transition and I share its passion for retaining and creating jobs in our energy communities.”

Ventex aiming for ‘rapid expansion’

Ventex managing partners Steve Gray and Stuart McLeod have both built global businesses in the past.

Steve was a founder of Aberdeenshire firm Rovop and Stuart previously led oil and gas firm Qedi through its £33 million acquisition.

Steve said: “From the outset we identified Rob as the perfect fit as our CFO, and we are delighted to now have him onboard.

“Rob brings network, diligence and financial structuring skills to Ventex that will accelerate our mission. He also gives our portfolio companies a world class CFO standing at their shoulder.”

Stuart added: “We have a unique opportunity in the UK energy sector, where political opposition to oil and gas has made it challenging for supply chain companies to access the capital they need to invest in the skills and technology needed to serve new clients in renewable energy.

“Rob’s strategic financial guidance will be critical in managing our rapid expansion and ensuring stability for our hypergrowth ambitions.”

The studio has already completed its first two investments, Aberdeen-based High Performance Robotics (HPR) and decommissioning-focussed artificial intelligence firm Rahd ai, which is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

A third acquisition looks set to be announced before the end of the month, with the business working on a strong pipeline of further acquisitions and investments.