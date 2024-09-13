Aberdeen and Rangers await SPFL tribunal date to decide Connor Barron compensation fee

Aberdeen and Rangers are waiting for the SPFL to set a date for the Connor Barron compensation tribunal.

The two clubs have been locked in discussions regarding a compensation fee for the midfielder who joined Rangers this summer.

However the clubs are unable to reach an agreement on the compensation and the SPFL are now reportedly in the process of setting up a tribunal.

Aberdeen and Rangers have both submitted their cases to the SPFL.

Barron joined Rangers in the summer after his contract with Aberdeen had expired at the end of last season.

Aberdeen are entitled to compensation as Barron came through the youth ranks at Pittodrie and was only 21 when he signed for Rangers.

The Dons would be due around £500,000 in training compensation if Barron, now 22, had signed for a club outside Scotland.

It is understood the Dons turned down an opening offer of around £500,000 from Rangers during the summer for the midfielder.

Barron has started all four of Rangers’ Premiership games this season.

He also started both legs of the Ibrox club’s Champions League third qualifying round loss to Dynamo Kyiv (3-1 aggregate).

Barron was called up to the Scotland squad for the recent Nations League double header against Poland and Portugal but didn’t play in either game.