Inverness WH Smith High Street unit to go under the hammer at £548,000

An investment opportunity to own an Inverness High Street unit which is home to WH Smith is up for auction with a starting bid of £548,000.

Meanwhile, a hotel in Whitebridge as well as Dingwall offices can also be found in the latest commercial property listings.

These and more are discussed in this week’s commercial property round-up.

Inverness WH Smith unit investment opportunity

We start in the Highland capital, where a High Street unit is going under the hammer on September 19.

Future Property Auctions has an open window for offers between 10am and 3pm on the day, and has set the opening bid at £548,000.

The Inverness unit is home to WH Smith, which has a lease agreement of £100,000 a year up until July 2028.

The 9,175 sq ft is set out over three floors and Future Property Auctions believes it is an “excellent location” in the city centre.

Future Property Auctions said the building benefits from its “sought after location” due to High Street being pedestrianised.

The firm also said any potential new owners will come straight into an income producing property.

The unit also has a buy now price of £750,000.

Whitebridge Hotel on market for £950,000

Next up, we take a 25 mile trip, where Whitebridge Hotel has been put on the market with a price of £950,000.

Graham and Sibbald is in charge of the listing and call it an “iconic Victorian Highland hotel” which sits on the south side of Loch Ness.

Its facilities include 12 en-suite bedrooms with a separate six-bedroom owners accommodation.

The hotel sits in an elevated position which the selling agent says offers “enviable views of the secluded picturesque Highland landscape”.

Whitebridge Hotel also offers a bar, a residence lounge and a tea room.

Graham and Sibbald said: “The boutique hotel for sale, is situated on the south side of Loch Ness, offering a lovely restored Victorian property.

“The hotel for sale is quirky and unique, offering 12 charming en-suite bedrooms, a quaint bar, an eclectic tea room, a cosy residence lounge and a fabulous breakfasting room.

“The business for sale is highly profitable with year on year growth.

“As retirement nears for the current owners they have left behind a truly remarkable asset for the next owners to enjoy.”

Four-bedroom guest house in Drumnadrochit up for sale

Morlea Guest House in Drumnadrochit has hit the market with a price tag of £495,000.

The Victorian villa is being marketed by CCL Property and is currently run by a husband and wife team.

The selling agents said: “The Morlea Guest House in Drumnadrochit is a charming Victorian villa that exudes elegance and comfort throughout.

“This immaculately maintained property showcases the highest standards of presentation, blending original features with modern amenities.

“Morlea Guest House presents an outstanding opportunity for those looking to own a thriving hospitality business in one of Scotland’s most captivating destinations.”

The guest house boasts four en-suite rooms with the potential for a fifth and operates from March to October during the busy season in the Highlands.

CCL Property said Morlea Guest House benefits from its “prime location” in the village which brings in tourists to see Urquhart Castle and the Loch Ness Centre.

You enter the building into a reception area which leads to a guest lounge. Adjacent to this is the dining room and kitchen which offers a “delightful culinary experience for visitors”.

The ground floor also features two private bedrooms for the owners, whilst the upper floor is dedicated to guest accommodation.

Dingwall commercial development

A trip north of Inverness shows us a unit including Athole Court Offices on High Street in Dingwall is up for sale.

The property is set out over three floors, with the ground floor currently let out to Home & Co, while the top two units sit empty.

The property has been in the owner’s family for over 60 years and they now plan to sell the business in order to retire.

Home & Co still has four years left to run on its lease, meaning a new owner will come in with one guaranteed tenant already.

Athole Court offices are currently vacant, thus the sales price of this element represents bricks and mortar value only.

The retail unit extends to around 2,206 sq ft and the offices have an area of around 2,432 sq ft.

The property has been well maintained in recent years and consequently is finished to a good decorative standard.