Young Aberdeen entrepreneur on creating two businesses by the age of 25

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Maya Vertigans, the owner of Planner Bee VA Services in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

Ever since I was at school, I have always wanted to run my own business.

Then, after graduating from university in 2020, I was determined to pursue this dream and started a sustainable gifting business.

Founded based on my passion for the planet, the business sold gift boxes which contained sustainable alternatives to everyday products such as beeswax wraps, bamboo straws and reusable wrapping paper.

A year later, I started looking for a part-time job that I could do alongside the gifting business.

I discovered that a business owner I had met through the gifting business was looking for a virtual assistant. I decided to put myself forward and was successful.

Over the months that followed, my client base began to grow organically through referrals and I decided to pause working on the gifting business, instead focussing on my new virtual assistant venture.

How did you get to where you are today?

The past three years since founding the business have absolutely flown by – it’s been a whirlwind and there have been highs and lows, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

We have now grown to a team of four, all working from home in and around Aberdeen and we have supported more than 50 amazing SMEs through the provision of our marketing and admin services.

Earlier this year I decided to take a risk and diversity into offering something completely different from our existing marketing and admin services – carbon footprinting.

This decision sparked a seven month development period whereby we completed several successful pilots for local SMEs, enabling us to tweak and refine our new offering.

Who helped you?

In addition to the support of my friends and family, there are a few key agencies who have helped me on my journey.

Business Gateway, who have provided invaluable support in helping us to bring the new Complete Carbon Footprinting service to life.

I also attended the Elevator challenge weekend last year and had the most incredible experience, it pushed me to my limits but I learnt that I’m capable of more than I give myself credit for.

FSB have a useful legal hub which has provided the basis for many of our contracts and legal documents.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A mentor recently said to me “If you are going to be a leader in anything, then by the very definition of the word, there aren’t any footprints to follow.”

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to do everything all at once, instead of working on one key priority at a time.

What is your greatest achievement?

Last year I was awarded £10,000 in Young Edge grant funding, which we used to hire our newest member of staff.

Being awarded the funding was a huge vote of confidence for me, and a big milestone in my journey so far.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

The Young Edge funding has definitely helped us to manage rising costs and provided the financial buffer we needed to continue to growing.

The government could help by providing additional financial support for SME’s, in particular, it would be good to see more funding dedicated to net zero initiatives.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We are focusing on our new carbon foot printing service at the moment, and I hope that this will provide a vehicle to help businesses to better understand their environmental impact and work towards a greener world.

What do you do to relax?

I have recently been getting back into swimming. I used to swim competitively when I was younger.

There is something so relaxing about the quietness you experience under the water.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading It Ends With Us, after going to see it in the cinema.

What do you waste your money on?

Possibly getting my nails done, but it is my treat of the month and I love it.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a cup of tea.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a wee blue Kia but I hate driving, so don’t have a dream car.