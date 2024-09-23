Young Aberdeen entrepreneur on creating two businesses by the age of 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young Aberdeen entrepreneur on creating two businesses by the age of 25

Maya Vertigans started with her sustainable gift business but now supports more than 50 businesses.

By Alex Banks
Maya Vertigans found her client base growing while in a part-time role and now runs Planner Bee VA Services. Image: DCT Media/Planner Bee VA Services
Maya Vertigans found her client base growing while in a part-time role and now runs Planner Bee VA Services. Image: DCT Media/Planner Bee VA Services

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Maya Vertigans, the owner of Planner Bee VA Services in Aberdeen.

How and why did you start in business?

Ever since I was at school, I have always wanted to run my own business.

Then, after graduating from university in 2020, I was determined to pursue this dream and started a sustainable gifting business.

Founded based on my passion for the planet, the business sold gift boxes which contained sustainable alternatives to everyday products such as beeswax wraps, bamboo straws and reusable wrapping paper.

A year later, I started looking for a part-time job that I could do alongside the gifting business.

I discovered that a business owner I had met through the gifting business was looking for a virtual assistant. I decided to put myself forward and was successful.

Over the months that followed, my client base began to grow organically through referrals and I decided to pause working on the gifting business, instead focussing on my new virtual assistant venture.

How did you get to where you are today?

The past three years since founding the business have absolutely flown by – it’s been a whirlwind and there have been highs and lows, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

We have now grown to a team of four, all working from home in and around Aberdeen and we have supported more than 50 amazing SMEs through the provision of our marketing and admin services.

Earlier this year I decided to take a risk and diversity into offering something completely different from our existing marketing and admin services – carbon footprinting.

This decision sparked a seven month development period whereby we completed several successful pilots for local SMEs, enabling us to tweak and refine our new offering.

Who helped you?

In addition to the support of my friends and family, there are a few key agencies who have helped me on my journey.

Business Gateway, who have provided invaluable support in helping us to bring the new Complete Carbon Footprinting service to life.

Maya Vertigans, who runs Planner Bee VA Services, also has a passion for the planet. Image: Planner Bee VA Services

I also attended the Elevator challenge weekend last year and had the most incredible experience, it pushed me to my limits but I learnt that I’m capable of more than I give myself credit for.

FSB have a useful legal hub which has provided the basis for many of our contracts and legal documents.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

A mentor recently said to me “If you are going to be a leader in anything, then by the very definition of the word, there aren’t any footprints to follow.”

What is your biggest mistake?

Trying to do everything all at once, instead of working on one key priority at a time.

What is your greatest achievement?

Last year I was awarded £10,000 in Young Edge grant funding, which we used to hire our newest member of staff.

Maya Vertigans, founder of Planner Bee VA Services.
Maya Vertigans, founder of Planner Bee VA. Image: Ian Forsyth

Being awarded the funding was a huge vote of confidence for me, and a big milestone in my journey so far.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

The Young Edge funding has definitely helped us to manage rising costs and provided the financial buffer we needed to continue to growing.

The government could help by providing additional financial support for SME’s, in particular, it would be good to see more funding dedicated to net zero initiatives.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We are focusing on our new carbon foot printing service at the moment, and I hope that this will provide a vehicle to help businesses to better understand their environmental impact and work towards a greener world.

What do you do to relax?

I have recently been getting back into swimming. I used to swim competitively when I was younger.

There is something so relaxing about the quietness you experience under the water.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently reading It Ends With Us, after going to see it in the cinema.

What do you waste your money on?

Possibly getting my nails done, but it is my treat of the month and I love it.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Have a cup of tea.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a wee blue Kia but I hate driving, so don’t have a dream car.

