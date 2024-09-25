Hutcheon Mearns releases 2024/2025 Salary Guide to attract top finance talent

The salary guide is an invaluable tool that aligns the expectations of both candidates and employers. It ensures that compensation is fair, competitive and reflective of current market conditions.

The Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025 is a comprehensive guide to what finance and accountancy professionals in all disciplines and at various stages in their careers can expect to be paid.

The guide looks at over 50 roles across the accounting, finance, tax and treasury sectors.

Salary ranges are given for every role, with comparisons as to what an employee could expect to be paid if working for an SME, with a corporate group or in the not-for-profit or public sectors. It also gives a PAYE day rate for every role.

It is segmented into three geographies – Aberdeen, Dundee and the Central Belt to show regional variations. The regions correspond to Hutcheon Mearns’ offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen but the findings are relevant across Scotland.

However, employees are now looking for more than just a competitive salary. So the guide gives an overview of some of the benefits that can be the deciding factor in talent acquisition and retention. It highlights, for example, the appeal of flexible working arrangements. This includes options for flexible hours and remote working, giving employees the opportunity to adjust their work to fit their personal lives and have a better work-life balance.

Other highlighted benefits include employee recognition schemes, career development opportunities, company culture and support for a work-life balance, health and wellbeing support, as well as generous pension contributions.

Looking ahead, the guide gives an insightful overview of some of the factors which will impact on future working like increasing automation and AI integration, enhanced data analytics capabilities. This draws attention to future expectations where there will be greater emphasis on strategic roles, on hybrid working models and increased focus on ESG reporting.

Jane Setter, head of resourcing at Hutcheon Mearns Aberdeen, says:

We are pleased to release our 2024/2025 salary guide to the market. The information presented is evidence based, making it a valuable tool for employee attraction and retention. At Hutcheon Mearns we are always happy to provide insight and market intel to both candidates considering a career move and companies looking to add to their finance team, restructure or ensure they are retaining their talent. Feel free to get in touch if you would like a chat.

A salary guide for both employers and employees

Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide benefits both employers and employees by reducing misunderstandings, speeding up the hiring process and contributing to long-term satisfaction and retention in the workplace.

It will help employers develop competitive salary packages and provide reassurance that offers are aligned with industry standards, reducing the risk of losing candidates to competitors.

From a candidate’s point of view, the guide will help set realistic salary expectations based on industry standards, experience and qualifications. It can also be a useful tool for negotiating salaries with confidence by having access to solid data on what is considered fair compensation for their role and expertise.