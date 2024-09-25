Hutcheon Mearns releases 2024/2025 Salary Guide to attract top finance talent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Hutcheon Mearns releases 2024/2025 Salary Guide to attract top finance talent

Download this tool which benefits both employers and employees.

In partnership with Hutcheon Mearns
man speaking to mature HR manager for hiring opportunity
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.

The salary guide is an invaluable tool that aligns the expectations of both candidates and employers. It ensures that compensation is fair, competitive and reflective of current market conditions.

The Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025 is a comprehensive guide to what finance and accountancy professionals in all disciplines and at various stages in their careers can expect to be paid.

The guide looks at over 50 roles across the accounting, finance, tax and treasury sectors.

Salary ranges are given for every role, with comparisons as to what an employee could expect to be paid if working for an SME, with a corporate group or in the not-for-profit or public sectors. It also gives a PAYE day rate for every role.

It is segmented into three geographies – Aberdeen, Dundee and the Central Belt to show regional variations. The regions correspond to Hutcheon Mearns’ offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen but the findings are relevant across Scotland.

However, employees are now looking for more than just a competitive salary. So the guide gives an overview of some of the benefits that can be the deciding factor in talent acquisition and retention. It highlights, for example, the appeal of flexible working arrangements. This includes options for flexible hours and remote working, giving employees the opportunity to adjust their work to fit their personal lives and have a better work-life balance.

Other highlighted benefits include employee recognition schemes, career development opportunities, company culture and support for a work-life balance, health and wellbeing support, as well as generous pension contributions.

Looking ahead, the guide gives an insightful overview of some of the factors which will impact on future working like increasing automation and AI integration, enhanced data analytics capabilities. This draws attention to future expectations where there will be greater emphasis on strategic roles, on hybrid working models and increased focus on ESG reporting.

Jane Setter, head of resourcing at Hutcheon Mearns Aberdeen, says:

We are pleased to release our 2024/2025 salary guide to the market. The information presented is evidence based, making it a valuable tool for employee attraction and retention.

At Hutcheon Mearns we are always happy to provide insight and market intel to both candidates considering a career move and companies looking to add to their finance team, restructure or ensure they are retaining their talent. Feel free to get in touch if you would like a chat.

A salary guide for both employers and employees

Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide benefits both employers and employees by reducing misunderstandings, speeding up the hiring process and contributing to long-term satisfaction and retention in the workplace.

It will help employers develop competitive salary packages and provide reassurance that offers are aligned with industry standards, reducing the risk of losing candidates to competitors.

From a candidate’s point of view, the guide will help set realistic salary expectations based on industry standards, experience and qualifications. It can also be a useful tool for negotiating salaries with confidence by having access to solid data on what is considered fair compensation for their role and expertise.

Do you need a bespoke salary benchmark package for your business? Download Hutcheon Mearns Salary Guide 2024/2025

More from Business

The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Aberdeen robotics firm to create jobs after £8m cash injection
headshot of Austin Mckenzie from Electra Learning who will talk about workplace training at the upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast
Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast event to take a fresh approach to workplace training
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Inverness planning: Hotel and 'commercial space' among major new development in the pipeline for…
Glasgow Warriors' Fergus Watson, Edinburgh Rugby's Paddy)Harrison, Amber the Highland cow, South Lanarkshire-based farmer and rugby player Euan Sanderson, Glasgow Warriors' Murphy Walker and Aileen Marchant, of QMS.
Beefy rugby players get behind Scottish red meat
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Liquidators reveal key reasons why Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes failed
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Four new vessels steers profits for Macduff Shipyards
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Aberdeen tool rental boss on his £6 million revenue ambitions
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Why Johnston Carmichael has swapped the town centre for Elgin Business Park
The guide helps to reduce misunderstandings and speed up the hiring process.
Black Isle Bar: City centre pub's boom in popularity proved Inverness's appetite for craft…
UK dairy farming
Labour shortages threaten UK's farming future

Conversation