Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes ‘goes into liquidation’

An Elgin housebuilder has gone into liquidation, putting jobs and unfinished developments at risk.

Morlich Homes Ltd constructed its first house back in 2010, priding itself on a reputation for creating “high-quality, distinctive homes” along the Moray coast.

However more than a decade on, the firm has ceased trading, according to local reports.

The Press and Journal has made repeated attempts to contact Morlich Homes over the past few days after rumours began circulating of its current status.

‘Drop in property sales to blame’

Now, it’s understood representatives from Aberdeen firm Mha have been brought in to manage the process.

In a statement provided to the Northern Scot, Mha’s Michael J M Reid said: “A statement of affairs and a report is going to be sent to all loan creditors probably tomorrow.

“I can tell you that the five employees will be receiving a letter tomorrow advising of their redundancy with effect from five o’clock tonight (September 23) and I can confirm that the reason for insolvency was just, as all developers are seeing, just a drop off in individual property sales at the property market.

“It’s not a sudden lack of demand, but the slowly decreasing demand over the last eight or nine months.”

Marc Macrae, councillor for Fochabers and Lhanbryde, said he was “saddened” to hear the news.

“I was deeply saddened to learn today that Morlich Homes Ltd based at the Elgin Business Park have gone into liquidation,” he said.

“The company were one of many building quality homes across the region and it is disappointing to hear of any company failing in these challenging times.

“I would hope that the liquidators will be able to recover monies owed to creditors wherever possible and that the workforce are supported as much as possible to obtain suitable employment.

“Thoughts are with all those concerned as well as those who perhaps have a home partly constructed and wondering what will happen next.”

Morlich Homes announced big plans

Customers have reported little to no activity at the Elgin HQ in recent days.

It’s understood customer calls and emails are not being responded to, and that no progress has been made on houses next to the office.

In 2021, Morlich Homes announced it was building a new £1.1million production facility for sustainable modular timber frame homes in Elgin, which was expected to create up to 14 new jobs.

Director, John Main, said: “Our new 6,500sq ft production facility represents a significant investment for the business and underpins our commitment to delivering quality energy efficient homes in locations throughout the region.”

Mha has been contacted for comment.