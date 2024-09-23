Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes ‘goes into liquidation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin housebuilder Morlich Homes ‘goes into liquidation’

Employees have been made redundant and unfinished developments are at risk, according to local reports.

By Michelle Henderson
Morlich Homes in Elgin has gone into liquidation. Image: Google Street View.
An Elgin housebuilder has gone into liquidation, putting jobs and unfinished developments at risk.

Morlich Homes Ltd constructed its first house back in 2010, priding itself on a reputation for creating “high-quality, distinctive homes” along the Moray coast.

However more than a decade on, the firm has ceased trading, according to local reports.

The Press and Journal has made repeated attempts to contact Morlich Homes over the past few days after rumours began circulating of its current status.

‘Drop in property sales to blame’

Now, it’s understood representatives from Aberdeen firm Mha have been brought in to manage the process.

In a statement provided to the Northern Scot, Mha’s Michael J M Reid said: “A statement of affairs and a report is going to be sent to all loan creditors probably tomorrow.

“I can tell you that the five employees will be receiving a letter tomorrow advising of their redundancy with effect from five o’clock tonight (September 23) and I can confirm that the reason for insolvency was just, as all developers are seeing, just a drop off in individual property sales at the property market.

“It’s not a sudden lack of demand, but the slowly decreasing demand over the last eight or nine months.”

Morlich Homes director John Main pictured at one of his sites in 2021. Image: HIE

Marc Macrae, councillor for Fochabers and Lhanbryde, said he was “saddened” to hear the news.

“I was deeply saddened to learn today that Morlich Homes Ltd based at the Elgin Business Park have gone into liquidation,” he said.

“The company were one of many building quality homes across the region and it is disappointing to hear of any company failing in these challenging times.

“I would hope that the liquidators will be able to recover monies owed to creditors wherever possible and that the workforce are supported as much as possible to obtain suitable employment.

“Thoughts are with all those concerned as well as those who perhaps have a home partly constructed and wondering what will happen next.”

Morlich Homes announced big plans

Customers have reported little to no activity at the Elgin HQ in recent days.

It’s understood customer calls and emails are not being responded to, and that no progress has been made on houses next to the office.

In 2021, Morlich Homes announced it was building a new £1.1million production facility for sustainable modular timber frame homes in Elgin, which was expected to create up to 14 new jobs.

Director, John Main, said: “Our new 6,500sq ft production facility represents a significant investment for the business and underpins our commitment to delivering quality energy efficient homes in locations throughout the region.”

Mha has been contacted for comment.

Conversation