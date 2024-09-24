Sheriff tells ‘stupid’ boy who was showing off speeding before crashing car ‘your parents could be at your graveside’

A teenager who crashed a car with young passengers on board has been banned from the roads.

The 16-year-old – who is too young to legally drive – had taken his family car and began speeding through the streets of Alness before he crashed – twice.

As he was banned from driving for 32 months today, the youngster was told by the sheriff: “Your parents, today, could have been attending your graveside.”

Tain Sheriff Court heard today how the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offences on May 20 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that, at some point on that day, that boy had acquired the keys to his dad’s car – a powerful Audi A3 S3 Quattro.

Between 3pm and 5pm, he drove it in the Alness area with three 15-year-old passengers also in the vehicle.

Mr Treanor said: “The boy was seen to be negotiating a bend – clearly in excess of the 20mph speed limit.

Teen lost control of car

“He lost control, colliding with a kerb and some street furniture.”

The young driver then regained control of the vehicle and drove away.

But, a short time later, he crashed through a fence into “foliage”.

Mr Treanor said: “The accused and young witnesses got out of the vehicle.

“Thankfully nobody was injured.”

The court heard that the teenager then called his mother and later identified himself to police as the driver.

Defence agent John MacColl said his client accepted driving the car in the manner described.

Mr MacColl added: “There is nothing good to say about it.”

“The accused had access to the car, he decided to go for a spin – it would have been an element of showing off.

“He immediately realised he had been foolish and offers his apologies to the court for the conduct, which will not be repeated.”

Mr MacColl added that the teen “dealt with the matter responsibly” in contacting his mother.

And when police became involved he “fully cooperated” with officers.

Teen driver has ‘learned his lesson’

“I’m confident this will be his one and only appearance before this or any other court.

“He has very much learned his lesson,” Mr MacColl concluded.

Sheriff Bannerman told the young man the outcome could have been very different.

He said: “That is how close you came to ruining your life and the lives of others.

Sheriff Bannerman conceded: “There is a good young man in there who is going to learn from this.”

The teen admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Banning the boy from the roads for 32 months the Sheriff said: “A long period of disqualification will remind you just how stupid you were.”

He also fined the boy £840.

Following the sentencing the sheriff said: “Your parents today could have been attending your graveside.

“I am glad that they are not.

“I hope you have learned your lesson.”