Sheriff tells ‘stupid’ boy who was showing off speeding before crashing car ‘your parents could be at your graveside’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Sheriff tells ‘stupid’ boy who was showing off speeding before crashing car ‘your parents could be at your graveside’

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, took teenage passengers for a spin in his father's Audi before crashing it.

By Jenni Gee
Tain Sheriff Court.
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

A teenager who crashed a car with young passengers on board has been banned from the roads.

The 16-year-old – who is too young to legally drive – had taken his family car and began speeding through the streets of Alness before he crashed – twice.

As he was banned from driving for 32 months today, the youngster was told by the sheriff: “Your parents, today, could have been attending your graveside.”

Tain Sheriff Court heard today how the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offences on May 20 of this year.

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that, at some point on that day, that boy had acquired the keys to his dad’s car – a powerful Audi A3 S3 Quattro.

Between 3pm and 5pm, he drove it in the Alness area with three 15-year-old passengers also in the vehicle.

Mr Treanor said: “The boy was seen to be negotiating a bend – clearly in excess of the 20mph speed limit.

Teen lost control of car

“He lost control, colliding with a kerb and some street furniture.”

The young driver then regained control of the vehicle and drove away.

But, a short time later, he crashed through a fence into “foliage”.

Mr Treanor said: “The accused and young witnesses got out of the vehicle.

“Thankfully nobody was injured.”

The court heard that the teenager then called his mother and later identified himself to police as the driver.

Defence agent John MacColl said his client accepted driving the car in the manner described.

Mr MacColl added: “There is nothing good to say about it.”

“The accused had access to the car, he decided to go for a spin – it would have been an element of showing off.

“He immediately realised he had been foolish and offers his apologies to the court for the conduct, which will not be repeated.”

Mr MacColl added that the teen “dealt with the matter responsibly” in contacting his mother.

And when police became involved he “fully cooperated” with officers.

Teen driver has ‘learned his lesson’

“I’m confident this will be his one and only appearance before this or any other court.

“He has very much learned his lesson,” Mr MacColl concluded.

Sheriff Bannerman told the young man  the outcome could have been very different.

He said: “That is how close you came to ruining your life and the lives of others.

Sheriff Bannerman conceded: “There is a good young man in there who is going to learn from this.”

The teen admitted charges of dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Banning the boy from the roads for 32 months the Sheriff said: “A long period of disqualification will remind you just how stupid you were.”

He also fined the boy £840.

Following the sentencing the sheriff said: “Your parents today could have been attending your graveside.

“I am glad that they are not.

“I hope you have learned your lesson.”

More from Crime & Courts

Elgin Sheriff court
Four appear in court accused of endangering life of teen after weekend incident in…
A9 at Daviot
Road ban for dangerous driver who caused A9 crash at Daviot
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Man who legged it from Aberdeen court dock as he was jailed is locked…
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Paedophile jailed for going on Highland campervan trip without telling police
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Yorkshire pair in court accused of defrauding Aberdeen bank branches
Police cordon at Cluny Square
Aberdeen man on FOUR murder bid charges after car hits people in Buckie
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Trial set for man accused of murdering New Elgin mum at her home
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
'Intimidating' teens using Inverurie town centre as 'personal playground'
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Sleeping boarder woke up to her sex pest landlord on top of her
The case called at Tain Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman in court after Banff house fire forces street to evacuate