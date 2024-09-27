Highland tweed firm weaving profits from the croft to celebrity catwalk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland tweed firm weaving profits from the croft to celebrity catwalk

The iconic fabric has been worn by Madonna, Gwyneth Paltrow and Sean Connery.

By Kelly Wilson
Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow is known to be a fan of Harris Tweed clothing. Image: Startraks/Shutterstock
Celebrity Gwyneth Paltrow is known to be a fan of Harris Tweed clothing. Image: Startraks/Shutterstock

It’s not every Highland manufacturer that can claim Madonna, Kate Middleton and Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan of its clothing.

But for iconic Scottish manufacturer Harris Tweed Hebrides (HTH) that’s exactly the case.

For the firm, based in Shawbost on the west side of Lewis, it’s been a positive time with it reporting turnover of £9.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2023.

An increase from the £8.2m recorded for the year before.

It’s seen its fabrics showcased on the most exclusive catwalks all over the world.

With it being a popular choice for the Royal family with King Charles and Princess Anne all seen wearing Harris Tweed.

Celebrity fans

Production of Harris Tweed fell to a low of less than 500,000 meters in 2007 from its 1966 peak of 7.6 meters but the cloth has made a stunning comeback.

It’s has been adopted by many major fashion labels such as Chanel, Vivienne Westwood and Yves Saint Laurent.

Madonna is one celebrity who favours Harris Tweed.

As well as clothing its cloth is used for a huge variety of products including iPad covers, trainers, handbags, and hip flasks.

It’s also been boosted featuring heavily in tv shows such as Peaky Blinders and The Crown.

Sean Connery wore Harris Tweed in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Miss Piggy wore it in Muppets Most Wanted.

Harris Tweed ‘luxury item’

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House showed a profit of £1.3m compared to £1.1m in 2022.

Directors have seen “improved trading conditions” following the impact of Covid-19.

Currently HTH employs 66 people compared to 61 in 2022 with a wage bill of £2.5m.

Princess Royal during her visit to the Harris Tweed Hebrides mill in Shawbost, Isle of Lewis. Image: Harris Tweed Hebrides/PA Wire

Despite the positive figures directors are aware of the challenges facing the business, including the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The strategic report accompanying the accounts said: “The persistence of high inflation in the UK remains a risk given its impact on operating and staff costs.

“General recessionary fears and other macroeconomic factors may adversely impact the company given the cost-of-living pressures and status of Harris Tweed as a luxury item.”

Harris Tweed Hebrides history

Harris Tweed Hebrides was founded in 2007 by Ian Mackenzie, Ian Taylor and Brian Wilson following the near-collapse of the Harris Tweed industry.

Harris Tweed is now used in everything from house furnishings to trainers

Together with a team of skilled island-based textile professionals, Ian reopened the derelict mill in the village of Shawbost on the west side of Lewis and built a global business which currently employs scores of islanders, while providing home-weaving to more than 100 self-employed weavers who live and work across the islands of Lewis and Harris.

The company is widely credited with the revitalisation of the Harris Tweed industry, when the Western Isles tweed industry was at its lowest ebb.

By law Harris Tweed must be made from yarn dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides and woven by hand at the homes of islanders.

