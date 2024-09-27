Highland tweed firm weaving profits from the croft to celebrity catwalk

It’s not every Highland manufacturer that can claim Madonna, Kate Middleton and Gwyneth Paltrow as a fan of its clothing.

But for iconic Scottish manufacturer Harris Tweed Hebrides (HTH) that’s exactly the case.

For the firm, based in Shawbost on the west side of Lewis, it’s been a positive time with it reporting turnover of £9.1 million for the year ending December 31, 2023.

An increase from the £8.2m recorded for the year before.

It’s seen its fabrics showcased on the most exclusive catwalks all over the world.

With it being a popular choice for the Royal family with King Charles and Princess Anne all seen wearing Harris Tweed.

Celebrity fans

Production of Harris Tweed fell to a low of less than 500,000 meters in 2007 from its 1966 peak of 7.6 meters but the cloth has made a stunning comeback.

It’s has been adopted by many major fashion labels such as Chanel, Vivienne Westwood and Yves Saint Laurent.

As well as clothing its cloth is used for a huge variety of products including iPad covers, trainers, handbags, and hip flasks.

It’s also been boosted featuring heavily in tv shows such as Peaky Blinders and The Crown.

Sean Connery wore Harris Tweed in 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and Miss Piggy wore it in Muppets Most Wanted.

Harris Tweed ‘luxury item’

Newly-filed accounts with Companies House showed a profit of £1.3m compared to £1.1m in 2022.

Directors have seen “improved trading conditions” following the impact of Covid-19.

Currently HTH employs 66 people compared to 61 in 2022 with a wage bill of £2.5m.

Despite the positive figures directors are aware of the challenges facing the business, including the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The strategic report accompanying the accounts said: “The persistence of high inflation in the UK remains a risk given its impact on operating and staff costs.

“General recessionary fears and other macroeconomic factors may adversely impact the company given the cost-of-living pressures and status of Harris Tweed as a luxury item.”

Harris Tweed Hebrides history

Harris Tweed Hebrides was founded in 2007 by Ian Mackenzie, Ian Taylor and Brian Wilson following the near-collapse of the Harris Tweed industry.

Together with a team of skilled island-based textile professionals, Ian reopened the derelict mill in the village of Shawbost on the west side of Lewis and built a global business which currently employs scores of islanders, while providing home-weaving to more than 100 self-employed weavers who live and work across the islands of Lewis and Harris.

The company is widely credited with the revitalisation of the Harris Tweed industry, when the Western Isles tweed industry was at its lowest ebb.

By law Harris Tweed must be made from yarn dyed and spun in the Outer Hebrides and woven by hand at the homes of islanders.