Owners of luxury Fife Arms in Braemar seek new chief executive

The chief executive of the company which operates luxury hotel The Fife Arms in Braemar is stepping down from the role.

Ewan Venters will leave hospitality company Artfarm by the end of January after nearly four years.

Artfarm, owned by Manuela and Iwan Wirth, acquired The Fife Arms in 2016.

The venue was then transformed into five-star boutique hotel, which reopened at the end of 2018.

Mr Venters, is also leaving his position as chief executive of international art gallery Hauser & Wirth, which has the same owners.

He said it had been an “incredible experience” to work with both companies.

The Fife Arms celebrity hotspot

The Fife Arms has become incredibly popular among Britain’s celebrities over the past few years.

The Deeside luxury resort has recently welcomed several famous faces.

James Nesbitt, John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville have all brought in the bells at the hotel’s famous Hogmanay party.

The previous year, actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri also joined in the New Year festivities.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Rita Ora visited the Braemar hotel last November.

Artfarm also owns Fish Shop in Ballater and is refurbishing The Invercauld Arms Hotel in Braemar with it reopening next year.

‘Incredible experience’

Mr Venters is stepping down from the gallery to concentrate on new ventures but will remain as chief executive of Artfarm until the end of January.

He said: “It has been an incredible experience to work with the teams at Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth during a period of considerable growth for both businesses.

“As I step down to pursue new opportunities, I look forward to seeing their future achievements.”

Mr Venters, who was awarded an OBE for services to international trade this year, grew up in the Garvock area of Dunfermline.

He’s worked in several well known establishments including Selfridges, and the Royal Family’s favourite store, Fortnum & Mason.

Mr Wirth said: “We are grateful to Ewan for the energy and dynamism he has brought to us as joint CEO of the gallery and Artfarm.

“He goes with our sincere gratitude, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Lord Mervyn Davies, Artfarm chairman, added: “Artfarm has benefited enormously from Ewan’s vision and expertise.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ewan and under his leadership Artfarm group has grown internationally.

“He leaves the business in a great place with exciting plans for the future.”

Mirella Roma has been appointed new chief executive of Hauser & Wirth.