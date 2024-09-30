Owners of luxury Fife Arms in Braemar seek new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of luxury Fife Arms in Braemar seek new chief executive

Celebrities that have visited includes Jimmy Nesbitt, Dame Judi Dench, Rita Ora and Sharleen Spiteri.

By Kelly Wilson
Outside of The Fife Arms Hotel.
The Fife Arms Hotel. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The chief executive of the company which operates luxury hotel The Fife Arms in Braemar is stepping down from the role.

Ewan Venters will leave hospitality company Artfarm by the end of January after nearly four years.

Artfarm, owned by Manuela and Iwan Wirth, acquired The Fife Arms in 2016.

The venue was then transformed into five-star boutique hotel, which reopened at the end of 2018.

Mr Venters, is also leaving his position as chief executive of international art gallery Hauser & Wirth, which has the same owners.

He said it had been an “incredible experience” to work with both companies.

The Fife Arms celebrity hotspot

The Fife Arms has become incredibly popular among Britain’s celebrities over the past few years.

The Deeside luxury resort has recently welcomed several famous faces.

James Nesbitt, John Bishop, Dame Maureen Lipman and Hugh Bonneville have all brought in the bells at the hotel’s famous Hogmanay party.

Alexa Chang and James Nesbitt at The Fire Arms in Braemar on Burns Night. Image: Alexa Chang Instagram

The previous year, actress Dame Judi Dench and Scottish singer Sharleen Spiteri also joined in the New Year festivities.

Meanwhile, singer and songwriter Rita Ora visited the Braemar hotel last November.

Artfarm also owns Fish Shop in Ballater and is refurbishing The Invercauld Arms Hotel in Braemar with it reopening next year.

‘Incredible experience’

Mr Venters is stepping down from the gallery to concentrate on new ventures but will remain as chief executive of Artfarm until the end of January.

He said: “It has been an incredible experience to work with the teams at Artfarm and Hauser & Wirth during a period of considerable growth for both businesses.

“As I step down to pursue new opportunities, I look forward to seeing their future achievements.”

Ewan Venters. Image:Hauser & Wirth

Mr Venters, who was awarded an OBE for services to international trade this year, grew up in the Garvock area of Dunfermline.

He’s worked in several well known establishments including Selfridges, and the Royal Family’s favourite store, Fortnum & Mason.

Mr Wirth said: “We are grateful to Ewan for the energy and dynamism he has brought to us as joint CEO of the gallery and Artfarm.

“He goes with our sincere gratitude, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Lord Mervyn Davies, Artfarm chairman, added: “Artfarm has benefited enormously from Ewan’s vision and expertise.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ewan and under his leadership Artfarm group has grown internationally.

“He leaves the business in a great place with exciting plans for the future.”

Mirella Roma has been appointed new chief executive of Hauser & Wirth.

