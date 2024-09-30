Owner of Nox Nightclub considers if Aberdeen venue can make comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Owner of Nox Nightclub considers if Aberdeen venue can make comeback

Signature Group recently invested £400,000 on its 'outrageous' Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street.

By Alex Banks
Nic Wood, Signature Group managing director. Image: Jon Perkins
Nic Wood, Signature Group managing director. Image: Jon Perkins

The owner of three Aberdeen pubs and clubs has talked on their mixed performances as well as his hopes for the city.

Signature Group owns Paramount Bar, The Spiritualist and Nox Nightclub in Aberdeen.

Paramount recently underwent a £400,000 refurbishment and re-opened in August with a number of “outrageous” features.

Meanwhile, it has now been a year since managing director Nic Wood made the decision to shut the doors at Nox Nightclub.

Mr Wood believes the Granite City is “nowhere near what it used to be” but is keen to make sure the city’s hospitality sector continues its success with students.

Paramount success

Mr Wood said the investment into Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street was a “defensive spend”.

While other bars aren’t performing as hoped, he has no concerns over the “outrageous bar”.

Mr Wood said: “Everything about Paramount is really positive and now everyone is saying how great it looks.

Nic Wood said he wanted to make sure Paramount Bar was “outrageous”. Image: Signature Group
The bar features a number of “unique” features, including a double-toilet cubicle. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It was never doing badly, it was a defensive spend in order to keep people coming.

“Paramount is known for being outrageous and fun, so we knew if we were going to do it up, we would have to do it well.

“When we were looking for inspiration we went with the more outrageous something is, the better.

“Some people would prefer to sit in a comfortable lounge bar — Paramount is the opposite.”

Will Nox Nightclub ever return?

Meanwhile, on the other end of the spectrum, Mr Wood talked on the difficult decision to shut Nox Nightclub and what the future holds.

“The nightclub sector has been hit really hard,” he said.

“Sometimes it’s about minimising losses and Nox didn’t work anymore so we took the decision to shut it.

Nox Nightclub closed last year. Image: Heather Fowlie

“It’s been shut for around a year now and we have no real idea when or even if it will re-open.

“The Spiritualist is doing okay, but the cocktail bar has been a lot better in the past. We’re seeing that throughout Scotland though, not just in Aberdeen.”

Signature has around 40 staff between its two active units in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen hospitality struggles

Signature Group’s Aberdeen bars have been hit hard by hospitality struggles, according to Mr Wood.

He is calling on the Scottish Government to “stop penalising such a huge part of the economy”.

Mr Wood said: “Signature always wants to move forward but at the moment that’s difficult with the political climate.

“It’s a sad reality, the Scottish Government hasn’t offered enough support to the hospitality sector.

The Spiritualist on Langstane Place in Aberdeen is one of Signature Group’s three north-east venues.

“The lack of acknowledgement and help people through is disappointing, rates and VAT are making us struggle even more.

“Nobody is making more money and we all have to work a lot harder to stand still.”

Mr Wood said at the end of the financial year, his firm would reinvest most profits back into improving venues, or maybe even opening more.

Now, the focus is on making sure he is able to break even.

“It’s not good for the future. Hospitality is huge for the economy with jobs, sales and taxes. The harder it becomes, the less people will be drawn to it.”

More from Business

Two couples getting a divorce
Does separation always need to be somebody's fault?
Paul Roadnight, general manager of Cruise Loch Ness. Image: DCT Media
How former soldier uses 22 years in military to help him guide Loch Ness…
Outside of The Fife Arms Hotel.
Owners of luxury Fife Arms in Braemar seek new chief executive
Zafar Ali sitting on bed.
Why Buckie Furniture owner believes local businesses will always thrive in rural areas over…
Drawing impression of Elgin Town Hall transformation.
Latest on Elgin Town Hall transformation revealed and neighbour fears Dallas Dhu development could…
BP has been operating in the North Sea for 60 years. Image: DC Thomson/BP
BP: 60 years in the North Sea told in 60 incredible pictures
Murrayfield Cottage and farm buildings.
'Attractive and versatile' farm in Caithness on sale for £680,000
Jason and Vic Ballantyne
Sustainability, profitability and work-life balance drive farming couple Vic and Jason Ballantyne
Martin Greenhalgh has opened Greenhalgh's Ice Cream & Trattoria in Keith.
How a new Keith business is offering a taste of Italy with homemade pizza,…
Kevin Mayne, managing director of Maynes Coaches, which picked up the top award on Friday night. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Buckie coach firm owned by same family for 77 years wins top prize at…

Conversation