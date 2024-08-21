First look at Paramount bar’s £400,000 revamp

Paramount bar in Aberdeen will re-open this weekend following a £400,000 revamp.

Furniture, floors and lighting have been upgraded at the Bon Accord Street spot, with a new bar in situ too.

The doors will be thrown open from Friday following a five week closure.

What to expect from Paramount revamp

Punters will find that every seat in the venue has been replaced, while the iconic ‘animal head’ furnishings have been retained.

The dance floor near the rear of the premises now has its own service bar, which can double up as a function room.

The lights have also been upgraded with a view to host “club nights”, and are designed to keep the party lit well into the night.

A new drink and cocktail menu will also be offered – but regulars can relax as the famous Charlie Sheen shot is still on offer.

A soft launch of the new look bar was held last Saturday and general manager of the bar Chloe Morton, 25, said it was a “great success”.

She said: “It’s looking really good. We know that people are really desperate to get back in here and party with us.

“We’ve been missing that feeling of the full Fridays and Saturday nights, we just want to be back in with everyone.

“It was great to have everyone back in and have the full staff back together too – they’d been apart for over five weeks.

“More people came (to the launch) than we had anticipated. The queue was even blocking other businesses on Bon Accord Street – but it was great.

“Customers were coming in and I really enjoyed seeing their faces as they saw all the changes.”

Paramount toilets given ‘unique’ new look

Visitors can also look forward to a “unique” rework of the bar’s toilets.

Red-lipped urinals have been introduced to the men’s toilets.

Meanwhile, the ladies features a cubicle which accommodates two people at the same time.

Chloe said the party in Paramount continues even when going to the bathroom.

“Being a female myself, I thought that this would be ideal,” she continued.

“A lot of the team notice that a lot of the women that go to the toilet all file out together, so that they can continue the conversation.

“Our sound system continues into the bathroom so we thought ‘why not make it into a party cubicle?’

“There has been some good feedback about that, as well from the lads point of view. Probably some that is not appropriate to talk about!”

Paramount revamp is ‘investment in Aberdeen’

Chloe added that the £400,000 revamp represents an “investment in Aberdeen’s nightlife”.

She also revealed plans for special nights for both students and trade workers.

Hospitality employees will receive special discounts on Sundays, while Paramount’s Tuesday student night stays.

“It’s an investment into Aberdeen’s night life,” said Chloe.

“The company definitely didn’t shy away from spending this money because we are on the up and up.

“We wanted to put a bit of life back into it, and show Aberdeen that it is still worth investing in places here.

“Maybe if we put the money in then maybe others will follow suit.”

From Friday, Paramount will be open Fridays from 5pm to 3am, Saturdays from 4pm to 3am, Sundays from 5pm to 2am, and Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5pm to 2am.