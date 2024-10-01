New managing partner for Aberdeen-based law firm

Law firm Burness Paull has appointed a new managing partner to help it “build on success”.

Mark Ellis has been promoted to the role and will work alongside Peter Lawson, who will continue as chairman.

The firm, which has an office in Aberdeen, is one of Scotland’s largest law firms and has more than 700 staff.

Mr Ellis steps into his role today, taking over from Tamar Tammes.

He plans to build on the growth strategy which has seen income and profit grow by over 50% since 2018.

Mr Ellis also brings “considerable management experience” to the role, having led Burness Paull’s corporate finance team for six years.

New role is ‘an honour’

Mr Ellis trained with Burness Paull before spending five years in London with Hogan Lovells and Travers Smith.

He then returned to the Scottish law firm in 2008 as a partner.

Mr Ellis believes it’s an “honour” to be trusted by colleagues with the role of managing director.

He said: “I have spent the overwhelming majority of my career at Burness Paull.

“I care passionately about our firm, our people, and the quality of service we deliver for our clients.

“Independent law firms across the world continue to lead the market. My ambition is to ensure Burness Paull retains and enhances this standing.

“We have remarkable talent right across our firm and together we will continue to strengthen our offering and grow our business – building on our success to date.”

Burness Paull has also made two further senior appointments who will play a key role in supporting the firm’s management.

Lindsay Wallace has become head of sustainability, a newly created role in which she will lead the delivery of the firm’s wide-ranging ESG strategy.

Ms Wallace’s previous role as general counsel partner will be filled by Jill Moore, who has spent her entire career with Burness Paull.

New managing partner ‘ideally suited’ for Burness Paull role

Burness Paull chairman, Mr Lawson, said Mr Ellis is “ideally suited” for his new role as managing partner.

He said: “Mark has long been a leader within the firm, latterly as head of the corporate finance team which in recent years has cemented its preeminent position in the market.

“He trained here and has a deep understanding of our independent culture and commitment to our people and clients.

“Mark’s qualities and track record mean he is ideally suited to take on the role of managing partner.

“I look forward to working with him to deliver our ambitious growth strategy.”

Mr Lawson has also thanked Ms Tammes for her “exceptional leadership, energy and commitment” over the past six years.

He added: “During her time as managing partner, the firm has not only delivered strong financial growth but also made huge strides as we seek to become an evermore inclusive employer and responsible business.

“We look forward to continuing to benefit from Tamar’s expertise and experience as she takes on the position of head of international growth.”