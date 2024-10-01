New managing partner for Aberdeen-based law firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New managing partner for Aberdeen-based law firm

Burness Paull has made three appointments in total to build on success of recent years.

By Alex Banks
Chairman Peter Lawson alongside new appointments Lindsay Wallace, Mark Ellis and Jill Moore. Image: Burness Paull
Chairman Peter Lawson alongside new appointments Lindsay Wallace, Mark Ellis and Jill Moore. Image: Burness Paull

Law firm Burness Paull has appointed a new managing partner to help it “build on success”.

Mark Ellis has been promoted to the role and will work alongside Peter Lawson, who will continue as chairman.

The firm, which has an office in Aberdeen, is one of Scotland’s largest law firms and has more than 700 staff.

Mr Ellis steps into his role today, taking over from Tamar Tammes.

He plans to build on the growth strategy which has seen income and profit grow by over 50% since 2018.

Mr Ellis also brings “considerable management experience” to the role, having led Burness Paull’s corporate finance team for six years.

New role is ‘an honour’

Mr Ellis trained with Burness Paull before spending five years in London with Hogan Lovells and Travers Smith.

He then returned to the Scottish law firm in 2008 as a partner.

Mr Ellis believes it’s an “honour” to be trusted by colleagues with the role of managing director.

He said: “I have spent the overwhelming majority of my career at Burness Paull.

“I care passionately about our firm, our people, and the quality of service we deliver for our clients.

Burness Paull moved to Marischal Square in Aberdeen three years ago. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Independent law firms across the world continue to lead the market. My ambition is to ensure Burness Paull retains and enhances this standing.

“We have remarkable talent right across our firm and together we will continue to strengthen our offering and grow our business – building on our success to date.”

Burness Paull has also made two further senior appointments who will play a key role in supporting the firm’s management.

Lindsay Wallace has become head of sustainability, a newly created role in which she will lead the delivery of the firm’s wide-ranging ESG strategy.

Ms Wallace’s previous role as general counsel partner will be filled by Jill Moore, who has spent her entire career with Burness Paull.

New managing partner ‘ideally suited’ for Burness Paull role

Burness Paull chairman, Mr Lawson, said Mr Ellis is “ideally suited” for his new role as managing partner.

He said: “Mark has long been a leader within the firm, latterly as head of the corporate finance team which in recent years has cemented its preeminent position in the market.

“He trained here and has a deep understanding of our independent culture and commitment to our people and clients.

“Mark’s qualities and track record mean he is ideally suited to take on the role of managing partner.

Peter Lawson, chairman at Burness Paull. Image: Burness Paull

“I look forward to working with him to deliver our ambitious growth strategy.”

Mr Lawson has also thanked Ms Tammes for her “exceptional leadership, energy and commitment” over the past six years.

He added: “During her time as managing partner, the firm has not only delivered strong financial growth but also made huge strides as we seek to become an evermore inclusive employer and responsible business.

“We look forward to continuing to benefit from Tamar’s expertise and experience as she takes on the position of head of international growth.”

