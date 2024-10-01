Underprivileged kids’ football coach caught growing cannabis in loft

An underprivileged children’s football coach was caught with almost £50,000 of cannabis in his Aberdeen loft but claimed it was only for personal use.

Police raided Jason Danton’s home on Victoria Road after receiving intelligence about a “substantial amount” of cannabis kept there.

Upon entering the loft area, officers found a sophisticated cultivation with lighting, foiled walls, ventilation, battery packs and extension cables.

The 40-year-old initially tried to claim the farm was only for personal use.

However, he later confessed to also providing the drug to his family and friends.

Electronic scales, tick lists, self-seal bags, and £350 cash discovered

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that officers executed a warrant at the address on January 11 2021 and Danton was the only person inside.

“On entering the property, the officers noted a loft ladder leading from the hallway into the loft area.

“Upon entering the loft area, a cannabis cultivation was discovered with 15 plants of varying sizes within a growing area,” Mr Rogers explained.

He added: “This growing area was also found to contain roof lighting, heating, foiled walls, ventilation, battery packs, extension cables, pots of soil, bottles of plant food.

“Officers thereafter carried out a systematic search of the property and recovered various quantities of cannabis along with other drug-related paraphernalia – including electronic scales, tick lists, self-seal bags, as well as £350 in cash.

“The accused was later interviewed and claimed ownership of the cannabis found but said it was for his own personal use.”

‘The use of cannabis was a regular thing in his family growing up’

The cannabis seized from the property amounted to 1.34kg, with a street value of between £20,000 and £34,000.

In addition, the 15 recovered plants had a potential value of £810 each or £12,150 combined.

Danton, now of Tillydrone Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

His defence agent Alex Burn said his client had a “troubling background”, adding: “The use of cannabis was a regular thing in his family growing up.”

Jason Danton coached football for underprivileged children in Aberdeen

Mr Burn said Danton had led a “not unproductive” life, having been in regular employment and coaching football for underprivileged children.

The lawyer went on: “In relation to the cannabis itself, this happened during Covid times when he couldn’t source cannabis, so, he went online and decided to grow it himself.

“He accepts he did give cannabis to his mother and to some friends.

“The cannabis was far more than he intended to use. It was the first time he’d grown cannabis and he had no idea how it would work out.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Danton to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and imposed 12 months of supervision and a nine-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.