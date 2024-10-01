Underprivileged kids’ football coach caught growing cannabis in loft

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Underprivileged kids’ football coach caught growing cannabis in loft

Jason Danton's home on Aberdeen's Victoria Road housed 1.34kg of the Class B drug cannabis worth up to £34,000 and 15 plants with a total potential value of £12,150.

By Danny McKay
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
An underprivileged children’s football coach was caught with almost £50,000 of cannabis in his Aberdeen loft but claimed it was only for personal use.

Police raided Jason Danton’s home on Victoria Road after receiving intelligence about a “substantial amount” of cannabis kept there.

Upon entering the loft area, officers found a sophisticated cultivation with lighting, foiled walls, ventilation, battery packs and extension cables.

The 40-year-old initially tried to claim the farm was only for personal use.

However, he later confessed to also providing the drug to his family and friends.

Electronic scales, tick lists, self-seal bags, and £350 cash discovered

Fiscal depute David Rogers told Aberdeen Sheriff Court that officers executed a warrant at the address on January 11 2021 and Danton was the only person inside.

“On entering the property, the officers noted a loft ladder leading from the hallway into the loft area.

“Upon entering the loft area, a cannabis cultivation was discovered with 15 plants of varying sizes within a growing area,” Mr Rogers explained.

He added: “This growing area was also found to contain roof lighting, heating, foiled walls, ventilation, battery packs, extension cables, pots of soil, bottles of plant food.

“Officers thereafter carried out a systematic search of the property and recovered various quantities of cannabis along with other drug-related paraphernalia – including electronic scales, tick lists, self-seal bags, as well as £350 in cash.

“The accused was later interviewed and claimed ownership of the cannabis found but said it was for his own personal use.”

‘The use of cannabis was a regular thing in his family growing up’

The cannabis seized from the property amounted to 1.34kg, with a street value of between £20,000 and £34,000.

In addition, the 15 recovered plants had a potential value of £810 each or £12,150 combined.

Danton, now of Tillydrone Road, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

His defence agent Alex Burn said his client had a “troubling background”, adding: “The use of cannabis was a regular thing in his family growing up.”

Jason Danton coached football for underprivileged children in Aberdeen

Mr Burn said Danton had led a “not unproductive” life, having been in regular employment and coaching football for underprivileged children.

The lawyer went on: “In relation to the cannabis itself, this happened during Covid times when he couldn’t source cannabis, so, he went online and decided to grow it himself.

“He accepts he did give cannabis to his mother and to some friends.

“The cannabis was far more than he intended to use. It was the first time he’d grown cannabis and he had no idea how it would work out.”

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin ordered Danton to complete 150 hours of unpaid work and imposed 12 months of supervision and a nine-month curfew.

