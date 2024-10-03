Huntly hotel to create 80 jobs after extensive renovation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Huntly hotel to create 80 jobs after extensive renovation

Castle Hotel closed in 2021 but will unveil its luxurious transformation next spring.

The whisky bar at Castle Hotel in Huntly.
By Peter Ranscombe

A Huntly hotel which has been closed since 2021 will create 80 jobs when it reopens next year after an extensive renovation.

Work is underway to turn the Castle Hotel in Huntly into a luxury destination for whisky fans and other tourists.

The hotel was bought in 2020 by family-owned merchant Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky (DTSW) and closed the following year.

It’s expected to reopen next spring with special offers planned for people living within the local AB54 postcode.

Luxury Huntly hotel creating jobs

Hospitality director Krzysztof Dudkowski joined the company after working at high-end hotels and restaurants including The Three Chimneys on Skye and The Fife Arms in Braemar.

He said part of the renovation has been to create fewer, but larger, bedrooms.

He said: “The original building, which goes back to the mid-1800s, was a hunting lodge and before the hotel shut it had 22 bedrooms.

Ready for guests to have a dram around the fireplace.

“As part of the redevelopment, it was decided to decrease the number of rooms to increase their size, so each of the 17 bedrooms now have a very generous size.”

In keeping with its positioning at the luxury end of the market, dozens of jobs will be created when the hotel re-opens.

Mr Dudkowski, who is known as KD, said: “We will be creating roughly 80 positions, which is a large number for a hotel of this size.

“This shows the extent of our commitment to make this operation truly extraordinary.”

Appealing to whisky tourists

The hotel is working with designer Fiona Rupert at Lomega Studio.

“We’re taking a contemporary twist on the whisky world – in other words, it’s not all going to be tartan and whisky memorabilia,” explained Jeremy Rata, the hotel consultant working with DTSW on the project.

“The owners made it very clear to me right at the beginning that this hotel’s purpose in life is to support the Duncan Taylor proposition.

“So, whilst it’s completely open to everybody, one of the unique measurements that’s being applied to KD and his team is actually whisky sales.

The Castle Hotel in Huntly will have fewer bedrooms when it reopens.

“Not just bottles or casks that may come through people that Duncan Taylor introduces to the hotel, but also whisky sales across the bar.

“The team that KD is building will have its own whisky sommelier, with the wider team trained in all aspects of whisky.”

The whisky firm is believed to have bought the hotel in 2020 for around £1.25 million.

Before the takeover the hotel was operated for more than 21 years by Andrew and Linda Meiklejohn.

