Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth

The Red Arrows are expected to take to the skies in Lossiemouth tomorrow.

Fans of the jets will be able to see them from 12.30pm on Friday, October 4 while they train above the RAF Lossiemouth base.

If you’re planning on heading along to spot the jets, visitors are being encouraged to watch from the public land north of the airfield.

After today’s news, Lossiemouth is now preparing for an influx of visitors who are all hoping to get a good look at the Red Arrows.

RAF Lossiemouth posted on social media about the training session.

They said: “We understand that people may want to travel to Lossiemouth to get a decent look.

“If you are intending to travel here then we ask that you respect the local community and environment.

“Recent investment in Lossie means we are able to support the Reds’ training ahead of their last appearance this season, while their RAF Waddington home hosts a major exercise.”

Their post on Facebook has since accumulated hundreds of likes and shares, with many making plans to see the jets tomorrow.

Iconic jets recently made Portsoy debut

The jets could also be seen in nearby Portsoy earlier this year when they graced the skies for the Portsoy Boat Show.

In June, the Press and Journal reported on the Red Arrows making their Portsoy debut.

The display featured manoeuvres which had not been seen for a generation in what was the Red Arrows’ only Scottish public show during their diamond anniversary campaign.

More than 15,000 people are estimated to have visited Portsoy’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival – many with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the iconic jets.