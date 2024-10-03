Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why you may spot the Red Arrows flying over Lossiemouth

The ideal viewing spot to see the jets has been revealed.

By Ena Saracevic
The Red Arrows are coming to Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
The Red Arrows are expected to take to the skies in Lossiemouth tomorrow.

Fans of the jets will be able to see them from 12.30pm on Friday, October 4 while they train above the RAF Lossiemouth base.

If you’re planning on heading along to spot the jets, visitors are being encouraged to watch from the public land north of the airfield.

After today’s news, Lossiemouth is now preparing for an influx of visitors who are all hoping to get a good look at the Red Arrows.

The Red Arrows are known for their stunning aerobatics displays. Image: Gordon Lennox

RAF Lossiemouth posted on social media about the training session.

They said: “We understand that people may want to travel to Lossiemouth to get a decent look.

“If you are intending to travel here then we ask that you respect the local community and environment.

“Recent investment in Lossie means we are able to support the Reds’ training ahead of their last appearance this season, while their RAF Waddington home hosts a major exercise.”

Their post on Facebook has since accumulated hundreds of likes and shares, with many making plans to see the jets tomorrow.

Iconic jets recently made Portsoy debut

The jets could also be seen in nearby Portsoy earlier this year when they graced the skies for the Portsoy Boat Show.

Thousands gathered for a glimpse of the Red Arrows. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In June, the Press and Journal reported on the Red Arrows making their Portsoy debut.

The display featured manoeuvres which had not been seen for a generation in what was the Red Arrows’ only Scottish public show during their diamond anniversary campaign.

More than 15,000 people are estimated to have visited Portsoy’s Scottish Traditional Boat Festival – many with the hopes of catching a glimpse of the iconic jets.

