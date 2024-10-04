Prime Aberdeen waterfront site with permission for 258 flats up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prime Aberdeen waterfront site with permission for 258 flats up for sale

The Torry development was surrounded by controversy when approved - despite originally being unanimously thrown out.

By Alex Banks
The site which is for sale. Image: Shepherd Surveyors
The site which is for sale. Image: Shepherd Surveyors

A Torry development site with planning permission for nearly 260 waterfront flats is up for sale.

The four acre site is situated on the west side of South Esplanade West between the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Victoria Bridge.

The land, owned by Aberdeen Harbour Board, close to Aberdeen city centre is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Plans for the 258 flats, branded “a bit dull”, saw permission granted after an appeal was lodged to the Scottish Government three years ago.

The residential development would be set over four and seven storey buildings. It would also include a cafe and a public square as well as 6,600 sq ft of retail space.

Shepherd expecting ‘keen interest’

Shepherd associate James Morrison is anticipating heavy interest in the development site, which it is inviting offers for.

He said: “Part of the Torry waterfront city centre masterplan intervention area, we anticipate keen interest in this rarely available major development opportunity, given its proximity to Aberdeen city centre.

Concept images of the new riverside flats planned for South Esplanade West, Torry, Aberdeen
A concept image of the riverside flats planned for South Esplanade West, Torry, Aberdeen.

“Interested parties should make their own enquiries with the local planning authority to establish the suitability of their proposed use, should it differ from the current consent or to satisfy themselves of the current consent.”

The site’s planning permission in principle would add 90 one-bed flats to the Granite City.

It would also see 129 two-bed and 32 three-bed flats as well as seven four-bed flats.

To build those it was estimated to cost around £29 million based on prices in 2018, which could have risen by more than £10m in inflation since.

Torry waterfront flat plans ‘a bit dull’?

When first granted in 2021, 78% of our readers said Aberdeen Harbour Board’s plans for the stretch were “too dull”.

Only 16% were supportive of the proposals for eight flat blocks in our online polling, with remaining participants unable to decide.

Original proposals for the site were first turned down, before being given new life when a Government appointed-report shared her intention to allow the appeal.

A visualisation of the scope of the flats planned for the waterfront in Torry.
A visualisation of the scope of the flats planned for the waterfront in Torry.

Aberdeen’s planning committee agreed the housing development “fell short” of the iconic scheme the site deserved.

However, Elspeth Cook said her decision was on the basis it fits in with the council’s development plan.

She added it would pave the way for planning permission in principle to be granted for the huge redevelopment.

