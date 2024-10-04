Prime Aberdeen waterfront site with permission for 258 flats up for sale

A Torry development site with planning permission for nearly 260 waterfront flats is up for sale.

The four acre site is situated on the west side of South Esplanade West between the Queen Elizabeth Bridge and the Victoria Bridge.

The land, owned by Aberdeen Harbour Board, close to Aberdeen city centre is being marketed by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Plans for the 258 flats, branded “a bit dull”, saw permission granted after an appeal was lodged to the Scottish Government three years ago.

The residential development would be set over four and seven storey buildings. It would also include a cafe and a public square as well as 6,600 sq ft of retail space.

Shepherd expecting ‘keen interest’

Shepherd associate James Morrison is anticipating heavy interest in the development site, which it is inviting offers for.

He said: “Part of the Torry waterfront city centre masterplan intervention area, we anticipate keen interest in this rarely available major development opportunity, given its proximity to Aberdeen city centre.

“Interested parties should make their own enquiries with the local planning authority to establish the suitability of their proposed use, should it differ from the current consent or to satisfy themselves of the current consent.”

The site’s planning permission in principle would add 90 one-bed flats to the Granite City.

It would also see 129 two-bed and 32 three-bed flats as well as seven four-bed flats.

To build those it was estimated to cost around £29 million based on prices in 2018, which could have risen by more than £10m in inflation since.

Torry waterfront flat plans ‘a bit dull’?

When first granted in 2021, 78% of our readers said Aberdeen Harbour Board’s plans for the stretch were “too dull”.

Only 16% were supportive of the proposals for eight flat blocks in our online polling, with remaining participants unable to decide.

Original proposals for the site were first turned down, before being given new life when a Government appointed-report shared her intention to allow the appeal.

Aberdeen’s planning committee agreed the housing development “fell short” of the iconic scheme the site deserved.

However, Elspeth Cook said her decision was on the basis it fits in with the council’s development plan.

She added it would pave the way for planning permission in principle to be granted for the huge redevelopment.