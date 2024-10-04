Free bus pass ‘allows gangs of youths to cause mayhem in Aberdeenshire’

An Aberdeenshire councillor has claimed that “gangs are causing mayhem” on the streets as a result of the free bus pass for those under 22.

Councillor Derek Ritchie, a Conservative councillor for Mid-Formartine, said yobs are causing havoc and “terrifying” locals in places including Balmedie, Oldmeldrum and Pitmedden.

“In Oldmeldrum, we’ve had problems with gangs who go about on bicycles, wearing clown masks and brandishing knives.”

He also claims that drivers have been threatened by them going up to car windows and in Pitmedden, which he calls a “sleepy little area”.

He says he even saw youths throwing fireworks at passers-by.

With Mid-Formartine bordering onto Aberdeen City, Councillor Ritchie blames the Scottish Government’s free bus travel scheme, which is available for all those residing in Scotland for more than six months of the year aged between five and 21.

“They go on the bus, go to Balmedie at night and cause havoc,” he told The P&J.

“I’ve had one guy who’s had his door knocked all the time, they knock on windows and invite people out for aggro basically.”

Since the scheme was introduced in January 2022, there have been numerous reports nationwide of it being abused, including youngsters travelling from Dundee to cause trouble on Aberdeen’s Union Street.

‘Causing anxiety, inconvenience and widespread deep concern’

Costing the taxpayer £222 million since it was brought in less than three years ago, Councillor Ritchie said the “needless vandalism” and “threatening behaviour” is “causing anxiety, inconvenience and widespread deep concern” in the area.

“I would welcome anything that would stop them doing it.

“At the end of the day, as taxpayers, we are actually paying for this.

“We are paying for these bus passes to be abused by yobs and it’s just not impressive at all.

“There must be some way to rescind them or restrict the free travel that they get at our expense.

“They are making people’s lives a misery and it’s just not acceptable.”

The Conservative politician also believes police are not doing enough to tackle crime across his patch of rural Aberdeenshire.

He said: “I have a high regard for the police, as I think most of us have.

“But I’m deeply concerned that they are more reactive than they are proactive.

“I cannot fault the way they pick up road accidents. If anything happens they seem to be there on time.

“But the anti-social element that’s growing just now within our communities is of deep concern.

“I don’t think the police react to that enough and probably quick enough.

Bad behaviour ‘comes and goes’

Another Mid-Formartine councillor, Councillor Paul Johnston, told The P&J that he is “aware” of anti-social behaviour, including in Balmedie, Blackdog and Oldmeldrum, saying that it “comes and goes”.

The owner of a pub in Pitmedden, he says when it comes to attention it gets “identified and dealt with”.

He praised community efforts in the local area.

“I would say that we run good projects.

“This means we are largely removed from the worst of it.”

“I’ve a high regard for the police, but we need more. We need a police presence and we need them to be more proactive.”

Police Scotland’s local area inspector Barry Stewart said: “Since March 1, 2024, police have received six anti-social behaviour related calls in the Mid-Formartine area of Aberdeenshire.

On each occasion, police attended and where relevant appropriate action was taken.

“In order for police to deal effectively with any reports of antisocial behaviour, it would be beneficial if officers are made aware at the time of any ongoing incident. We would urge people to contact police via 101 regarding any concerns or if there is an emergency via 999.”

A Transport Scotland spokeswoman added: “The vast majority of young people travelling by bus behave appropriately.

“We are continuing to explore what further deterrents or sanctions may be possible and appropriate where cases of anti-social behaviour occurs, including through working with bus operators and other key stakeholders.”

‘This continues to be a safe place to live’

Regarding policing concerns, the Scottish Government said: “Record police funding of £1.55 billion this year – an increase of £92.7m – means Police Scotland will take on more recruits this year than at any time since 2013.

“Police Scotland indicated that there were around 16,400 officers at the beginning of August, with more than 690 new officers recruited since March.

“Scotland continues to have more police officers per capita than England and Wales and this continues to be a safe place to live, with recorded crime at one of the lowest levels since 1974 and down 40% since 2006-07.”