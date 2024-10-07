Inverness whisky shop on showcasing local distilleries to worldwide visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness whisky shop on showcasing local distilleries to worldwide visitors

The shop provided an opportunity to turn a long-standing interest in whisky into a full-time job for Duncan Ireland.

By Alex Banks
Duncan Ireland, who co-owns Inverness Whisky Shop. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Duncan Ireland, who co-owns Inverness Whisky Shop. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown

An Inverness man revealed why his city centre whisky shop is focusing on smaller and newer distilleries.

Duncan Ireland opened Inverness Whisky Shop on Market Close last year and has since seen visitors from around the world.

He runs it alongside Matt Macpherson and John Donaldson, who also own The Malt Room, a whisky bar opposite.

Duncan answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

Inverness Whisky opened in July 2023 following conversations with friends about the opportunity for an independent, specialist whisky retailer in Inverness.

It helped that those friends owned and managed The Malt Room and could attest to consumer interest in buying by the bottle, what the award-winning bar was already selling by the dram.

The shop provided an opportunity to turn a long-standing interest in whisky into a full-time job.

And to engage more fully with Inverness’s active and welcoming whisky community.

How did you get to where you are today?

My path to whisky retailing was somewhat circuitous.

I started in aeronautical engineering as a graduate; then moved into financial services IT.

For around two decades I settled in higher education websites and digital marketing.

Running websites brought me to Inverness to work at the University of the Highlands & Islands (UHI).

Inverness Whisky Shop opened in July 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The move to a new area meant looking around for the type of interests I’d enjoyed elsewhere, which took me along to whisky tastings.

In turn, that inevitably led to setting foot in The Malt Room when it opened some seven years ago.

Little did I know when asked the question if I’d ever considered working in whisky, where my answer would lead.

Who helped you?

The shop would not be here without business partners Matt and Karen Macpherson and John Donaldson, alongside the extended network of family, friends and suppliers brought together by the Malt Room.

I’ve also recently joined the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) to help support the business.

They’re keeping an eye on potential regulation changes to alcohol marketing and advertising in Scotland, following a government consultation early in 2023.

Tighter restrictions would have a major negative impact on my business.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

You are not your customer.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’m a believer in learning as I go, so I view any mistakes I make as important learning opportunities.

What is your greatest achievement?

It’s not always easy for a smaller, independent shop like ours to secure accounts with some of the larger brands in the whisky world.

Every one of those new relationships put in place feels like a big step forward, allowing us to offer a broader range of whisky to our customers.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I think it helps that we started the business recently, so the current cost environment was very much part of our planning.

Government assistance around tax would seem to be the most obvious opportunity, especially VAT and duty.

The shop on Market Close in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Duty is a huge topic in the whisky industry and the huge rise inflicted on the industry in August 2023 has demonstrably hurt the treasury, whisky makers, retailers and the whisky buying public; a real lose-lose decision.

The Scotch Whisky Association is working hard on the issue with a view to bolstering and improving Scotch’s already strong contribution to the UK economy.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’re keen to consolidate and build on the business as we begin our second year, adding new suppliers to our shelves and introducing an online shop in due course.

We try to focus on smaller or newer distilleries alongside independent bottlers and with the drams available ever-changing, we very much enjoy seeking out as diverse an offering as we can.

What do you do to relax?

I try to take advantage of Inverness’s enviable location giving access right across the Highlands.

Exploring beaches, lochs and hills as the weather allows and distilleries when it doesn’t.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

The Umbrella Academy is the go-to series at the moment.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m not sure anyone has money to waste these days… but I will admit to an extensive collection of jackets.

Duncan Ireland, co-owner of Inverness Whisky Shop. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They all have a purpose though “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing”.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Wake Rosie the cavapoo up. She doesn’t like to be left out of anything and will use her extensive range of vocal talents to let you know.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

The dream drive is an ever-changing goal with the vehicle of choice often changing after a visit to the excellent monthly Inverness Cars and Coffee meet at the Rollerbowl each month.

