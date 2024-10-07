Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards 2024: All the winners revealed

A total of 15 tourism professionals and businesses have been recognised at this year’s glittering Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards.

The event saw businesses including an adventure park, a distillery and brewery and a festival pick up honours on Friday night.

Hosted at Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, more than 225 businesses entered the 2024 Highlands and Islands Thistle awards across 16 categories.

The annual awards are open to businesses of all sizes across the north-east of Scotland hospitality and tourism sectors.

Record numbers

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards chairman Calum Ross said there were a record number of entries for this year’s awards.

He said: “Huge congratulations to everyone on what was a fantastic night for our tourism and hospitality community here in the Highlands and Islands.

“Over 225 tourism businesses had the confidence and self-belief to enter the awards, making 2024 a record-breaking year with the highest number of entries ever received.

“Choosing from such a high calibre shortlist is never easy but our winners and those highly commended are exceptional.

“Each and every one worthy recipients of a Thistle award and special recognition for all of their hard work, innovation and the contribution they make to our local communities. Well done everybody.”

‘Small margins’ between high calibre businesses, says chairman

Mr Ross said the judges had a difficult time picking the winners with such a “high calibre” of candidates to choose from.

He added: “Our judging teams reported that the quality of entry was higher than ever this year.

“In three categories the judges found it impossible to separate the entrants.

“A great position for HITA to be in, but it also means that many of our shortlisted finalists missed out on winning by the smallest of margins.”

The annual awards cover all the regions of the Highlands and Islands, from Argyll to Moray as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Winners will now proceed to the Scottish Thistle Awards national final in November.

All of the 2024 Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards winners