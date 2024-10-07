Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards 2024: All the winners revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards 2024: All the winners revealed

Held at the Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, judges picked 15 winners from a record 225 entries.

By Alex Banks
Russell Fraser of Loch Ness Hub and Travel was named tourism individual of the year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Russell Fraser of Loch Ness Hub and Travel was named tourism individual of the year. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A total of 15 tourism professionals and businesses have been recognised at this year’s glittering Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards.

The event saw businesses including an adventure park, a distillery and brewery and a festival pick up honours on Friday night.

Hosted at Kingsmills Hotel in Inverness, more than 225 businesses entered the 2024 Highlands and Islands Thistle awards across 16 categories.

The annual awards are open to businesses of all sizes across the north-east of Scotland hospitality and tourism sectors.

Record numbers

Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards chairman Calum Ross said there were a record number of entries for this year’s awards.

He said: “Huge congratulations to everyone on what was a fantastic night for our tourism and hospitality community here in the Highlands and Islands.

“Over 225 tourism businesses had the confidence and self-belief to enter the awards, making 2024 a record-breaking year with the highest number of entries ever received.

Victoria Erasmus was named as the winner of the Highland ambassador award. Image: Heartland Media

“Choosing from such a high calibre shortlist is never easy but our winners and those highly commended are exceptional.

“Each and every one worthy recipients of a Thistle award and special recognition for all of their hard work, innovation and the contribution they make to our local communities. Well done everybody.”

‘Small margins’ between high calibre businesses, says chairman

Mr Ross said the judges had a difficult time picking the winners with such a “high calibre” of candidates to choose from.

He added: “Our judging teams reported that the quality of entry was higher than ever this year.

“In three categories the judges found it impossible to separate the entrants.

Ness Walk picked up the award for the best hotel. Image: Ness Walk

“A great position for HITA to be in, but it also means that many of our shortlisted finalists missed out on winning by the smallest of margins.”

The annual awards cover all the regions of the Highlands and Islands, from Argyll to Moray as well as Orkney and Shetland.

Winners will now proceed to the Scottish Thistle Awards national final in November.

All of the 2024 Highlands and Islands Thistle Awards winners

More from Business

Addleshaw Goddard new partner Anya Duncan. Image: Addleshaw Goddard
Aberdeen law firm Addleshaw Goddard appoints new partner
Duncan Ireland, who co-owns Inverness Whisky Shop. Image: DCT Media Date; Unknown
Inverness whisky shop on showcasing local distilleries to worldwide visitors
Gwen Jones and William Stewart inside Ex Servicemen's Club bar.
How Elgin Ex-servicemen's Club is thriving after staving off threat of closure just two…
Drawing impression of visitor centre expansion. Image: Mhorvan Park/ DC Thomson/Design
Flooding objection to Benriach Distillery’s visitor centre plans dropped and work planned at Elgin…
Empty properties are being used as pop-up shops.
Keith's pop up shops: Inside look at Moray town's dynamite way to breathe new…
Iain MacAskill at sea with his mobile phone
New phone mast life-changing for Skye fisherman
A tree survey on Bunloit Estate.
Nearly 3,000 acres of Scottish countryside up for grabs in near-£11 million sale
Public relations and marketing guru Zoe Ogilvie.
Aberdeen PR and marketing boss Zoe Ogilvie on building an £8m business and her…
2
The site which is for sale. Image: Shepherd Surveyors
Prime Aberdeen waterfront site with permission for 258 flats up for sale
First Minister John Swinney with Scottish Fishermen's Federation (SFF) trio Sheila Keith, vice-president, Hannah Fennell, president, and Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive, at the federation's annual dinner in Edinburgh.
Fishing chief warns of existential threat facing industry

Conversation