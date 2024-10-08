New Port of Inverness general manager on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Port of Inverness general manager on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

The port has added the new role as it looks to support its growing opportunities.

By Alex Banks
Ailsa Andrews, the first general manager at Port of Inverness. Image: JMC Communications
Ailsa Andrews, the first general manager at Port of Inverness. Image: JMC Communications

Port of Inverness has appointed its first general manager to help support its role in Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF).

Ailsa Andrews has been tasked with the newly-made position and comes into it with more than 20 years of experience in the Highlands marine sector.

Ms Andrews takes on the new challenge, leaving her previous job as operations manager for the Caledonian Canal.

The port is a founding member of ICFGF which is anticipating the creation of more than 11,000 new jobs in the Highlands due to its green freeport status.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

When Ms Andrews saw the role of general manager at Port of Inverness advertised, she knew she had to throw her hat in the ring.

Despite loving her job with Scottish Canals, she believed this was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Ms Andrews said: “I was ready for a new challenge when I saw the role advertised so I went for it.

“I’m very lucky to be able to be the very first in the role as it means I can create it as the way I would like it to be.

“There are plenty more opportunities coming to the port and my role will be to support the team here and also capitalise on what’s on offer.”

Port of Inverness.
Port of Inverness. Inverness. Image: Port of Inverness

Ms Andrews will support longstanding chief executive Sinclair Browne in making the best decisions for the future of the port.

She added: “It’s still early days and I’m establishing exactly what the role is to involve.

“The port has been doing remarkably well for 175 years and I’m not sure I will revolutionise anything.

“But I will add capacity and help to deliver opportunities which are out there.”

Ms Andrews said she has already being looking into cruise market opportunities as well as wind farm equipment coming through the port.

Port of Inverness general manager will help deliver ‘real growth’

Chief executive Sinclair Browne believes the new role underlines the potential for growth at the Highland port.

He said: “Ailsa’s experience of the Scottish marine sector will be invaluable as we maximise all the opportunities presented by our role at the centre of the new green freeport.

“Port of Inverness is set to deliver real growth for the whole of the Highlands.

Port of Inverness chief executive Sinclair Browne

“While helping the area lead Scotland’s transition to a sustainable future, we are delighted to have someone of Ailsa’s calibre on board.”

Port of Inverness became part of an ambitious new group to make more of emerging opportunities in offshore wind earlier this year.

