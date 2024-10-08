New Port of Inverness general manager on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity

Port of Inverness has appointed its first general manager to help support its role in Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport (ICFGF).

Ailsa Andrews has been tasked with the newly-made position and comes into it with more than 20 years of experience in the Highlands marine sector.

Ms Andrews takes on the new challenge, leaving her previous job as operations manager for the Caledonian Canal.

The port is a founding member of ICFGF which is anticipating the creation of more than 11,000 new jobs in the Highlands due to its green freeport status.

‘Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’

When Ms Andrews saw the role of general manager at Port of Inverness advertised, she knew she had to throw her hat in the ring.

Despite loving her job with Scottish Canals, she believed this was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity”.

Ms Andrews said: “I was ready for a new challenge when I saw the role advertised so I went for it.

“I’m very lucky to be able to be the very first in the role as it means I can create it as the way I would like it to be.

“There are plenty more opportunities coming to the port and my role will be to support the team here and also capitalise on what’s on offer.”

Ms Andrews will support longstanding chief executive Sinclair Browne in making the best decisions for the future of the port.

She added: “It’s still early days and I’m establishing exactly what the role is to involve.

“The port has been doing remarkably well for 175 years and I’m not sure I will revolutionise anything.

“But I will add capacity and help to deliver opportunities which are out there.”

Ms Andrews said she has already being looking into cruise market opportunities as well as wind farm equipment coming through the port.

Port of Inverness general manager will help deliver ‘real growth’

Chief executive Sinclair Browne believes the new role underlines the potential for growth at the Highland port.

He said: “Ailsa’s experience of the Scottish marine sector will be invaluable as we maximise all the opportunities presented by our role at the centre of the new green freeport.

“Port of Inverness is set to deliver real growth for the whole of the Highlands.

“While helping the area lead Scotland’s transition to a sustainable future, we are delighted to have someone of Ailsa’s calibre on board.”

Port of Inverness became part of an ambitious new group to make more of emerging opportunities in offshore wind earlier this year.