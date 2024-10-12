Inverurie undertaker on his 40 years in the trade

Inverurie funeral director Ian Thomson has seen it all in his near 40-year career helping people lay their loved ones to rest.

The undertaker, who works at Eric Massie, has been witness to sweeping transformations in the funeral industry, with an increased push for tech and more creative ways to say goodbye.

Live-streaming from the graveside, capturing drone footage at the local natural burial site or transporting the departed in a converted Land Rover Defender — new traditions are being asked for daily.

Ian said: “I was once asked to hand paint a coffin bright blue and paint on silver stars.

“I was at it until 2am.

“After one service we were asked to scatter the remains right at the top of one of our local mountains.”

Before starting at Eric Massie Funeral Directors in 1995, Ian was a second generation funeral director working with his dad for over a decade.

Changing trends

The Inverurie branch manager says advances in technology have been a gamechanger for the funeral industry.

It wasn’t long ago recording a funeral service was frowned upon.

“Now that has become popular,” said Ian. “Which shows how trends and attitudes have changed in just a short space of time.

“New technology means that we can now live stream a service all over the world so people don’t have to travel far.

“And we can include people who may have been reluctant to pay their respects in person. It brings people together.”

Personalisation is now key. Ashes can be turned into jewellery and some families even ask for casts of their loved ones.

“A good example of giving people a personal send-off comes with our new Land Rover,” said Ian.

“This allows people to choose between a formal hearse or something that’s more down to earth.”

Team colours

Meanwhile, the choice of casket at the Inverurie branch ranges from banana leaf to gold leaf. With some even customising coffins with their favourite team colours.

‘The Viscount’ is the most expensive casket they offer, according to Ian. It’s made of solid mahogany timber with a high gloss finish, upholstered with an almond velvet interior.

But light wood coffins are the biggest seller, whether that’s veneer, bamboo or wicker.

“With cremation we find that a simple veneer coffin is most popular, but for burial the choice is varied,” Ian explained. “We do not really have a most popular.”

Environmentally-friendly choices are top of the list for many. However, clients are often surprised to learn that cardboard or wicker coffins do not carry the lowest carbon footprint.

Ian says basic wood veneer coffins, sourced in the UK from approved forests, are actually more sustainable.

Deeper insight

Fellow funeral director Sharon Laing started at Eric Massie, based in the High Street, back in 2011.

“I joined from the care profession and I’m now in a job I wish I’d done from the very start,” she said. “I love it that much.”

She says funerals are changing all the time in line with cultural trends.

“But I feel that families are choosing to arrange events that are very personal to the deceased,” she adds.

“Compared to previous generations, we get a far deeper insight into the person who has died and it’s definitely not a formula.”

Now in its 60th year, the Inverurie funeral parlour has received fresh investment since being taken over by William Purves, funeral director to the Royal household.

‘Major milestone’ for team

It’s eight years since the firm handed the keys to William Purves. Now it’s rebranding to take the name of its parent company as Eric Massie, Part of the William Purves Family.

That deal brought investment to its fleet, staff training, technology for graveside livestreaming and webcasting from service rooms.

It joins Eric Massie with 27 other branches operating under the William Purves umbrella, an independent family-run firm delivering funeral care nationwide.

Ian said the rebrand is a “major milestone” for the team.

“This same team will continue to offer the same level of care and support, with a new nationally-recognised brand name.

“The team here is very pleased to be aligning its values, service and ethos with our external brand identity.”

Meanwhile, the firm says the transition will help streamline William Purves’ brand identity.

The ultimate goal is to create consistency across all its branches in Scotland and north-east England.

‘Incredibly proud’

Tim Purves is chairman and great-great-grandson of firm founder William Purves.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported bereaved families in Inverurie since acquiring Eric Massie in 2016.

“It was an honour to be trusted to take over the business, and now, eight years on, it feels right to incorporate the William Purves name to recognise the remarkable work of the team.

“Eric Massie is a vital part of our family and bringing the business under the William Purves banner will ensure the local funeral directors can continue to support the community with the highest quality of funeral care now and in the future.”

William Purves Funeral Directors transported Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the 175-mile journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh in 2022.