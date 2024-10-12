Inverurie undertaker on his 40 years in the trade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Inverurie undertaker on his 40 years in the trade

Funeral director Ian Thomson talks about the industry changes and new technology bringing a personal touch to their services.

By Liza Hamilton
Inverurie funeral director Ian Thomson. Image: Supplied
Inverurie funeral director Ian Thomson. Image: Supplied

Inverurie funeral director Ian Thomson has seen it all in his near 40-year career helping people lay their loved ones to rest.

The undertaker, who works at Eric Massie, has been witness to sweeping transformations in the funeral industry, with an increased push for tech and more creative ways to say goodbye.

Live-streaming from the graveside, capturing drone footage at the local natural burial site or transporting the departed in a converted Land Rover Defender — new traditions are being asked for daily.

Ian said: “I was once asked to hand paint a coffin bright blue and paint on silver stars.

“I was at it until 2am.

“After one service we were asked to scatter the remains right at the top of one of our local mountains.”

Before starting at Eric Massie Funeral Directors in 1995, Ian was a second generation funeral director working with his dad for over a decade.

Changing trends

The Inverurie branch manager says advances in technology have been a gamechanger for the funeral industry.

It wasn’t long ago recording a funeral service was frowned upon.

“Now that has become popular,” said Ian. “Which shows how trends and attitudes have changed in just a short space of time.

“New technology means that we can now live stream a service all over the world so people don’t have to travel far.

“And we can include people who may have been reluctant to pay their respects in person. It brings people together.”

Personalisation is now key. Ashes can be turned into jewellery and some families even ask for casts of their loved ones.

“A good example of giving people a personal send-off comes with our new Land Rover,” said Ian.

“This allows people to choose between a formal hearse or something that’s more down to earth.”

Eric Massie, Part of the William Purves Family, now offers a Land Rover Defender hearse as part of its fleet. Image: Supplied

Team colours

Meanwhile, the choice of casket at the Inverurie branch ranges from banana leaf to gold leaf. With some even customising coffins with their favourite team colours.

‘The Viscount’ is the most expensive casket they offer, according to Ian. It’s made of solid mahogany timber with a high gloss finish, upholstered with an almond velvet interior.

But light wood coffins are the biggest seller, whether that’s veneer, bamboo or wicker.

“With cremation we find that a simple veneer coffin is most popular, but for burial the choice is varied,” Ian explained. “We do not really have a most popular.”

Environmentally-friendly choices are top of the list for many. However, clients are often surprised to learn that cardboard or wicker coffins do not carry the lowest carbon footprint.

Ian says basic wood veneer coffins, sourced in the UK from approved forests, are actually more sustainable.

Deeper insight

Fellow funeral director Sharon Laing started at Eric Massie, based in the High Street, back in 2011.

“I joined from the care profession and I’m now in a job I wish I’d done from the very start,” she said. “I love it that much.”

She says funerals are changing all the time in line with cultural trends.

“But I feel that families are choosing to arrange events that are very personal to the deceased,” she adds.

Inverurie funeral director Sharon Laing. Image: supplied

“Compared to previous generations, we get a far deeper insight into the person who has died and it’s definitely not a formula.”

Now in its 60th year, the Inverurie funeral parlour has received fresh investment since being taken over by William Purves, funeral director to the Royal household.

‘Major milestone’ for team

It’s eight years since the firm handed the keys to William Purves. Now it’s rebranding to take the name of its parent company as Eric Massie, Part of the William Purves Family.

That deal brought investment to its fleet, staff training, technology for graveside livestreaming and webcasting from service rooms.

It joins Eric Massie with 27 other branches operating under the William Purves umbrella, an independent family-run firm delivering funeral care nationwide.

Ian said the rebrand is a “major milestone” for the team.

“This same team will continue to offer the same level of care and support, with a new nationally-recognised brand name.

“The team here is very pleased to be aligning its values, service and ethos with our external brand identity.”

Inverurie funeral director Eric P Massie has rebranded eight years after being acquired by William Purves. Image: supplied

Meanwhile, the firm says the transition will help streamline William Purves’ brand identity.

The ultimate goal is to create consistency across all its branches in Scotland and north-east England.

‘Incredibly proud’

Tim Purves is chairman and great-great-grandson of firm founder William Purves.

He said: “We are incredibly proud to have supported bereaved families in Inverurie since acquiring Eric Massie in 2016.

“It was an honour to be trusted to take over the business, and now, eight years on, it feels right to incorporate the William Purves name to recognise the remarkable work of the team.

“Eric Massie is a vital part of our family and bringing the business under the William Purves banner will ensure the local funeral directors can continue to support the community with the highest quality of funeral care now and in the future.”

William Purves chairman Tim Purves. Image: supplied

William Purves Funeral Directors transported Queen Elizabeth’s coffin on the 175-mile journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh in 2022.

