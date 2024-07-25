Elgin funeral director offers chance to make ‘final journey’ in Scotland’s first Land Rover hearse

Have you envisioned arriving at your funeral in style?

Well, an Elgin funeral director may just have the answer.

W G Catto Funeral Directors, part of the William Purves family, have unveiled a new custom-made Land Rover Defender hearse.

The vehicle is the first of its kind in Scotland, providing a unique twist to the country’s traditional funeral format.

The silver Defender 130 underwent an extensive renovation courtesy of independent Land Rover specialists Engine 710.

Engine 710 created a custom-made deck low enough to allow coffins, floral tributes and other decorations to be on full display.

The rear door was also engineered to open beyond 90 degrees to facilitate the easy loading and removal of coffins.

Led lights and hinges have also been added to the five-door station wagon as well as discreet drawers to store Orders of service or umbrellas.

Funeral directors expect the defender will become a favourite among regular users and car fans.

One-of-a-kind Defender ‘labour of love’ for Elgin firm

Doug MacDowall, director at Engine 710 spoke of their one-of-a-kind creation, saying: “This project was about reimagining the traditional Defender as a high-quality hearse, while not compromising the integrity of the Land Rover brand.

“Built together with William Purves, our specialist team of engineers were able to remodel the vehicle using original, specialist parts.

“Lowering the deck and adapting the doors is, we believe an industry first and we are proud to present this one-of-a-kind Defender hearse.”

Demand for personalised funerals has grown in recent years as families seek to commemorate their lost loved ones with unique, personal touches.

Bob Proctor, Director of WG Catto in Elgin, said the Defender has been a “labour of love” for them.

He added: “Creating this specialised hearse has taken time and attention – it has been a labour of love – and we are now very pleased to offer our customers this classic vehicle for their final journey.

“WG Catto has helped countless bereaved families say goodbye in a way that is personal and significant to them.

“Funerals reflect a life lived, so whether that’s asking guests to wear a particular colour, share a dram of whisky at a graveside, or travel in the Defender Hearse, we support families to create bespoke celebrations for their final farewells.

“With the addition of this bespoke, purpose-built Land Rover Defender hearse, we can continue to deliver on our promise to offer grieving families the choice and freedom to create truly unique, memorable and meaningful funeral services that they can cherish forever.”