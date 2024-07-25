Elgin funeral director offers chance to make ‘final journey’ in Scotland’s first Land Rover hearse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin funeral director offers chance to make ‘final journey’ in Scotland’s first Land Rover hearse

The silver Defender 130 underwent an extensive renovation.

By Michelle Henderson
Silver Land Rover Defender hearse with a coffin the back with the door open in woodland.
Directors hope the custom-made vehicle will become a favourite for fans of the vehicle and families looking for a personalised tweak to their relatives send off. Image: W.G. Catto Funeral Directors.

Have you envisioned arriving at your funeral in style?

Well, an Elgin funeral director may just have the answer.

W G Catto Funeral Directors, part of the William Purves family, have unveiled a new custom-made Land Rover Defender hearse.

The vehicle is the first of its kind in Scotland, providing a unique twist to the country’s traditional funeral format.

Funeral directors taking a light brown coffin out of the rear of a Land Rover Hearse.
Specialists from Engine 710 made the rear deck inside the vehicle low enough to carry a coffin. Image: WG Catto Funeral Directors.

The silver Defender 130 underwent an extensive renovation courtesy of independent Land Rover specialists Engine 710.

Engine 710 created a custom-made deck low enough to allow coffins, floral tributes and other decorations to be on full display.

The rear door was also engineered to open beyond 90 degrees to facilitate the easy loading and removal of coffins.

Led lights and hinges have also been added to the five-door station wagon as well as discreet drawers to store Orders of service or umbrellas.

Land Rover Defender Hearse parked in a car park.
The Land Rover Defender hearse is a one-of-a-kind creation. Image: W.G. Catto Funeral Directors

Funeral directors expect the defender will become a favourite among regular users and car fans.

One-of-a-kind Defender ‘labour of love’ for Elgin firm

Doug MacDowall, director at Engine 710 spoke of their one-of-a-kind creation, saying: “This project was about reimagining the traditional Defender as a high-quality hearse, while not compromising the integrity of the Land Rover brand.

“Built together with William Purves, our specialist team of engineers were able to remodel the vehicle using original, specialist parts.

“Lowering the deck and adapting the doors is, we believe an industry first and we are proud to present this one-of-a-kind Defender hearse.”

Demand for personalised funerals has grown in recent years as families seek to commemorate their lost loved ones with unique, personal touches.

Bob Proctor, Director of WG Catto in Elgin, said the Defender has been a “labour of love” for them.

He added: “Creating this specialised hearse has taken time and attention – it has been a labour of love – and we are now very pleased to offer our customers this classic vehicle for their final journey.

Coffin the back of the Land Rover Hearse.
The Land Rover Defender hearse is the first of its kind in Scotland. Image: W.G. Catto Funeral Directors.

“WG Catto has helped countless bereaved families say goodbye in a way that is personal and significant to them.

“Funerals reflect a life lived, so whether that’s asking guests to wear a particular colour, share a dram of whisky at a graveside, or travel in the Defender Hearse, we support families to create bespoke celebrations for their final farewells.

Silver and Rover Defender driving along muddy track in woodland.
Elgin funeral directors WG Catto have unveiled Scotland’s first Land Rover Defender hearse. Image: WG Catto Funeral Directors.

“With the addition of this bespoke, purpose-built Land Rover Defender hearse, we can continue to deliver on our promise to offer grieving families the choice and freedom to create truly unique, memorable and meaningful funeral services that they can cherish forever.”

More from Moray

But when it comes to vulnerable offenders - particularly young ones - we really need to move out of the dark ages.
Euan McColm: More leniency should have been shown to teen who intended to murder…
Police car on country road
Man charged after allegedly driving on A96 with toddler sitting on his lap
The Zara Mortimer dance school. Image supplied by Zara Mortimer.
Elgin dancers ‘heartbroken’ after London show axed last-minute
Buckie Lifeboat was launched to assist the stranded men. Image: RNLI.
Two men rescued after boat capsizes off Moray coast
Marius Puscas standing outside Planta looking down Batchen Street.
The ONE change Elgin hospitality businesses want to help industry thrive
Staff at Carpetright stores will be made redundant.
Carpetright shops in Aberdeen and Elgin to shut as firm collapses
Elgin bus station pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How Elgin Bus Station could have ended up moving to Royal Mail site
white mercedes
Luxury car stolen from Elgin street
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative Picture shows; Ivan Downes stole ?120,000 from an ailing relative. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Murderer who stole £120,000 from mother-in-law avoids jail
Musical act performs in front of Speyfest banner.
In pictures: Thousands of festival-goers descend on Moray for Speyfest

Conversation