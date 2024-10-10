Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team

Aberdeen accountancy firm Azets has made four senior hires as it looks to bolster its team.

Greg Houston, formerly at Infinity Partnership, joins as director and will play a leadership role driving the development and expansion of the accounts & business advisory services (ABAS) team.

Graeme Cran, David Urquhart and Fraser Murray are now part of the tax team which has grown to 15 over the last three years.

David Booth, Azets Aberdeen regional managing partner, said the appointments were “central to growth plans”.

The company, based in Albyn Place, is looking to double its headcount in the city during the next five years.

Wealth of experience

Greg spent 12 years at Infinity Partnership before making the move to Azets.

He will work alongside Angus Cowie who is head of ABAS.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Azets during this exciting period of growth.

“I look forward to working closely with the ABAS team and wider office to help drive the success of both the firm and our clients.”

Graeme Cran joins as associate director from Johnston Carmichael to lead the private client service from the Aberdeen office and has a wealth of knowledge throughout his 19 years working with high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and private clients in the north-east.

He said: “Joining the Azets Aberdeen team is a great opportunity to lead and develop the private client tax offering for Azets in the north-east.

“It is an exciting time for the Aberdeen office and the wider company.”

Central to growth plans

David joins as indirect tax senior manager and has supported a broad range of clients both in the UK and internationally during his career.

He said: “With the continued expansion of the Aberdeen office, I am looking forward to working with new colleagues and I’m sure my broad indirect tax experience will be valuable to our clients in the constantly changing tax environment.”

Fraser Murray joins as corporate tax senior manager.

He said: “I have followed the growth journey of Azets, and I am excited to be part of a team delivering high-quality commercial tax advice to clients”.

All three new additions will work alongside Aberdeen head of tax Frazer Nicol.

David Booth, Azets Aberdeen regional managing partner, said: “The four key strategic hires are central to our growth plans for this financial year and beyond.

“It is testament to how far we have come as an office that we can attract this calibre of professionals into the business.

“Our tax offering has gone from strength to strength under Frazer’s leadership and we are excited to see his department further expand with more quality advisors that will be of great benefit to our team and clients.”

Azets growth

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.

Last year it unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

Azets recently welcomed five graduates, seven placement students and three interns to the Aberdeen office.

It hopes to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

The ambition to increase the firm’s Scottish business by 50% is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.