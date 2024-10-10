Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen accountancy firm makes a string of senior hires to bolster team

The move is part of plans to double headcount within the next five years.

By Kelly Wilson
New Azets hires Graeme Cran, Fraser Murray, Greg Houston, David Urquhart. Image: Fifth Ring
New Azets hires Graeme Cran, Fraser Murray, Greg Houston, David Urquhart. Image: Fifth Ring

Aberdeen accountancy firm Azets has made four senior hires as it looks to bolster its team.

Greg Houston, formerly at Infinity Partnership, joins as director and will play a leadership role driving the development and expansion of the accounts & business advisory services (ABAS) team.

Graeme Cran, David Urquhart and Fraser Murray are now part of the tax team which has grown to 15 over the last three years.

David Booth, Azets Aberdeen regional managing partner, said the appointments were “central to growth plans”.

The company, based in Albyn Place, is looking to double its headcount in the city during the next five years.

Wealth of experience

Greg spent 12 years at Infinity Partnership before making the move to Azets.

He will work alongside Angus Cowie who is head of ABAS.

He said: “I am delighted to be joining Azets during this exciting period of growth.

Graeme Cran, David Urquhart, Greg Houston and Fraser Murray. Image: Fifth Ring

“I look forward to working closely with the ABAS team and wider office to help drive the success of both the firm and our clients.”

Graeme Cran joins as associate director from Johnston Carmichael to lead the private client service from the Aberdeen office and has a wealth of knowledge throughout his 19 years working with high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs, and private clients in the north-east.

He said: “Joining the Azets Aberdeen team is a great opportunity to lead and develop the private client tax offering for Azets in the north-east.

“It is an exciting time for the Aberdeen office and the wider company.”

Central to growth plans

David joins as indirect tax senior manager and has supported a broad range of clients both in the UK and internationally during his career.

He said: “With the continued expansion of the Aberdeen office, I am looking forward to working with new colleagues and I’m sure my broad indirect tax experience will be valuable to our clients in the constantly changing tax environment.”

Fraser Murray joins as corporate tax senior manager.

He said: “I have followed the growth journey of Azets, and I am excited to be part of a team delivering high-quality commercial tax advice to clients”.

All three new additions will work alongside Aberdeen head of tax Frazer Nicol.

David Booth, Azets Aberdeen regional managing partner, said: “The four key strategic hires are central to our growth plans for this financial year and beyond.

“It is testament to how far we have come as an office that we can attract this calibre of professionals into the business.

“Our tax offering has gone from strength to strength under Frazer’s leadership and we are excited to see his department further expand with more quality advisors that will be of great benefit to our team and clients.”

Azets growth

Launched in 2020 following a rebrand of accountancy firms including Campbell Dallas, Azets has grown rapidly and now employs around 500 partners and staff in Scotland.

Last year it unveiled plans to double its headcount in Aberdeen over the next five years.

Azets recently welcomed five graduates, seven placement students and three interns to the Aberdeen office.

It hopes to see its Scottish payroll swell by 250 people between now and 2026.

The ambition to increase the firm’s Scottish business by 50% is expected to see turnover from all eight offices north of the border grow to more than 60%.

More from Business

To go with story by Karen Roberts. ents feature on Blood Brothers Picture shows; Cast of Blood Brothers on stage. don't know. Supplied by Andrew Welsh Date; Unknown
REVIEW: Don't miss Blood Brothers at Eden Court - standing ovation from Inverness audience
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi
Hay bale art
Hay bale art pops up across Scotland to share vital mental health message
The former Laurencekirk care home features in this week's commercial property highlights. Image: DCT Media
Former Aberdeenshire care home up for sale after operators slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of…
Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish Tories' top team
L-r Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, choirmaster Kate Picken, and Alan Hutcheon and Harvey Stuart, of ANM Group. Image: Muckle Media
Thainstone date for Farmers Choir
New general manager at Aberdeen's luxury Macdonald Norwood Hall Hotel. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Spinning plates: Meet the new woman in charge at Aberdeen’s Norwood Hall Hotel
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Pressure mounts for Budget to deliver more for farmers
Renuka Ramanujam from Oban
Oban inventor set to launch packaging product made from onion skin
Rosemary Michie is one of the traders behind the campaign.
Shop Aberdeen: Retail version of Restaurant Week to lure punters to city centre with…

Conversation