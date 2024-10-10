Moss Park: Relatives horrified by Thurso and Golspie move for ‘vulnerable’ residents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moss Park: Relatives horrified by Thurso and Golspie move for ‘vulnerable’ residents

Families could be torn apart and face 340-mile round trips as Lochaber care home closes.

By Louise Glen
The group met to discuss the future of the care home. Image: DC Thomson.
The group met to discuss the future of the care home. Image: DC Thomson.

Relatives of residents at Moss Park Care Home in Lochaber have been told they could be moved to Thurso and Golspie when the home closes.

That means a 342-mile round trip to Thurso for relatives if they want to visit their loved ones.

The Lochaber Action for Moss Park (LAMP) was set up in the wake of HC-One saying it was pulling out of the Caol residential home.

The action group says it has been led to believe accommodation for “vulnerable relatives” could be found “anywhere in the Highlands”.

Colin Strange, speaking on behalf of LAMP, said relatives had been told care homes were being looked at in Portree, Oban, Thurso, Golspie and Newtonmore.

Mr Strange’s sister-in-law is a resident in the home, and he fears for her health if she is moved.

Colin Strange
Colin Strange has spoken of his fears over the Moss Park Care Home closure. Image: Supplied.

He said the potential move was causing “huge distress” to relatives and patients.

That is because of the upheaval and the health impacts on already vulnerable people.

The care home has 39 beds for residents, many living with dementia.

Mr Strange said the group had been speaking with NHS Highland, and the group is in the process of writing to the health board for clarity.

Petition launched to save Moss Park

LAMP has set up an online petition, copies of which can be found around the area.

He said: “NHS Highland and Highland Council have known about this situation for four years.

“It is horrifying to think that very little has been done to keep Moss Park open.

“We think it is totally unacceptable. The residents are vulnerable people many with dementia who will not cope with the move.

“We know this because even moving the beds of patients caused great distress when a lift in the home recently broke down.

Relatives have been told loved ones in Moss Park could be relocated to anywhere in the Highlands.
Relatives have been told loved ones in Moss Park could be relocated to anywhere in the Highlands. Image: DC Thomson.

“The patients’ demeanour and mood changed because there was a change to their routine. Imagine what it will be like for vulnerable and distressed residents who are forced to move, and then be under the care of new staff in new surroundings.

“I would think that this enforced move will lead to the health deterioration of many of the residents, they may even give up because of this.”

‘Impact on families and friends’

He continued: “The other issue is the impact on families and friends.

“I know of at least one person who visits the home most days to see his wife, who will not be able to go to see her more than once a week or fortnight if she is moved away from Lochaber.

“If people do not have their own transport – there are no direct buses.

“In many cases visiting a relative will mean staying overnight, all at their own cost. Not everybody has a car or the money to do that.

“And why should people drive 120 miles to visit their relative when there is a perfectly adequate care home in Lochaber?”

Mr Strange said figures uncovered by the action group revealed that NHS Highland has 7.1 care home beds per 1000 people.

In Lochaber before the closure of Mallaig, Strontian and now Moss Park it was 4.1 beds per 1000.

‘No one has told us anything officially’

He continued: “The third area of concern is on staff. There are at least 20 local people out of the 45 staff employed at the home.

“I understand they are working with their union – but unless they are willing to move, it means that 20 jobs will come to an end.”

“Ultimately our aim as an action group is to keep the home open, and we have been told that there is a new provider speaking to NHS Highland and the council.

“But no one has told us anything officially.”

He added: “The sticking point will be the large number of adaptions required in the Moss Park building due to changes in Care Inspectorate rules.

“We hope that a long grace period can be given to any new provider to keep the home open.”

Moss park care home meeting in Caol Fort William
A public meeting in Caol heard the strength of feeling against the care home closure. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

In a joint statement a spokesman for NHS Highland and Highland Council said: “As has been previously confirmed, HC-One has served notice to NHS Highland of their intention to close Moss Park care home in Fort William.

“This care home will therefore be closing and preparations are underway to support resident relocation.

“We recognise that this is a challenging time for residents and families, and we will work closely with them during this process.”

Adding: “The Highland Council and NHS Highland are continuing to explore any options for the possibility to maintain services at this facility.”

