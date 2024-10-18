Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Christmas Village: 50% more stallholders and thrill ride is back

The chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired says organisers have listened to feedback.

By Liza Hamilton
Aberdeen Christmas Village will return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired
Aberdeen Christmas Village will return next month. Image: Aberdeen Inspired

Traders have been snapping up spots at Aberdeen Christmas Village, which returns in November with a 50% increase in stallholders at Marischal College Quad.

60 sellers from Aberdeen and the shire have signed up for the six-week Curated in the Quad Christmas Market, with a waiting list due to increased demand.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said the organisers, which also include Codona’s, Aberdeen City Council and Charlie House, have listened to feedback.

He said they have expanded the market to welcome more local makers and producers.

They have also reinstated a thrill ride, with The Twist making its festive debut. This along with usual the ice rink, rides and festive food and drink stalls.

He said: “As the song says, Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year – and Aberdeen’s Christmas celebrations are among the most wonderful in the country.

“Last year’s Aberdeen Christmas Village was ranked the fifth best in the UK.”

Aberdeen Christmas Village stallholders

Adrian said the goal is to attract hundreds of thousands of people to the city, help showcase local business and boost the Aberdeen economy.

“Christmas can be so psychedelic and everybody’s view of Christmas can be slightly different,” smiles Adrian.

“I like the traditional Victorian one where I skate down with my top hat and my scarf, roasting chestnuts, Christmas carols.

“That’s more to be found within the curated market. We’ve got the best of both worlds.”

Among stallholders at Aberdeen’s curated market are artists and designers, carvers, candlemakers and distillers.

City bosses hope Aberdeen Christmas Village will draw the crowds over the festive season. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“Edinburgh has that generic street traders’ market and they will be very busy in Princes Street Gardens, but the street trader will come from all parts of the country,” said the chief executive.

“We are very much about the local and just having that subtle distinction sets us apart from other Christmas markets like Edinburgh.

“We try and quality assure those, but first and foremost they need to be from the city and the shire, that’s important to us.”

Positive feedback from traders

Adrian insists this is not to put other markets down, but “put Aberdeen up”.

He added: “I see the numbers that spill out of Waverley Station and if you look at our product for size and scale, we can match anywhere that’s bigger than us.”

Feedback from last year’s traders was overwhelmingly positive.

“You can see evidence of these stallholders, they will come through and they will benefit and develop as businesses,” added Adrian.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson. Image: Paul Glendell/DCT Media.
Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson says the curated Christmas market has been expanded by 50%. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

“And then take that next step, and hopefully end up on the high street. It’s such a mixed, rich, diverse city of business. We like to encourage all.

“It is all about bringing people in here and getting them to spend time in our wonderful city centre and with that, money.

“Christmas does that, hundreds of thousands will come in and they will be spread, one hopes, across the wider city centre.”

Coordinated by Charlie House, Curated in the Quad runs for six weekends (Friday to Sunday) from November 15 to December 22.

