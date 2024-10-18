Police searching for man after woman is threatened in Invergordon

An Invergordon woman was threatened in her car after being blocked off by another driver.

The woman was driving on the B817 near the Cromarty Firth Port Authority on Friday, October 11 when the incident happened.

A man driving a white Volkswagen Golf stopped his car in front of her vehicle before approaching the woman at around 5pm.

Police have confirmed the man acted in a “threatening and abusive manner towards her” as the woman sat inside her vehicle.

Police appeal for witnesses

Enquiries are now under way to identify and trace the man responsible.

Motorists are being urged to review their dashcam footage as officers appeal for witnesses to come forward.

In a statement, issued by Police Scotland, a spokesperson said: “We are keen to identify the male involved in this and would encourage anybody who may have witnessed this, or who was in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 2674 of October 11 2024. Alternatively, information can be given 100% anonymously via CrimeStoppers.”