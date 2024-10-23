Public views sought on Marcliffe Hotel multi-million-pound investment plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Public views sought on Marcliffe Hotel multi-million-pound investment plans

Chairman Sir Jim Milne said he wants to make sure the north-east "has a say" in any changes made to the "Aberdeen institution".

By Kelly Wilson
Sir Jim Milne wants to hear from the public on plans for The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group
Sir Jim Milne wants to hear from the public on plans for The Marcliffe Hotel. Image: Balmoral Group

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel and Spa will undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade with the public being asked what the money should be spent on.

The major investment will focus on “upgrading facilities and enhancing the guest experience”.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

The Marcliffe was acquired from the Spence family in June in a multi-million-pound deal.

No details have been given on what’s in the pipeline for the improvements but Sir Jim  said it’s important to “stay true to the hotel’s founding roots” in the upgrade.

MyMarcliffe campaign launched

The Marcliffe team wants to hear from people across the north-east on what they’d like to see from the hotel as they work to shape its future.

The #MyMarcliffe campaign has been created to capture all that matters to the public about the hotel, while fueling inspiration on what will ensure the venue remains as they call it the “hospitality jewel of the north-east”.

Peter Walker who was appointed general manager of the Marcliffe Hotel last month. Image: Scott Baxter /DC Thomson

As part of the #MyMarcliffe campaign, people in the north-east are being asked to share their personal experiences of the hotel and what they’d like to see protected as the Balmoral Group implements changes.

Sir Jim said: “The Marcliffe is an Aberdeen institution, and it holds a special significance for me and for the people of Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“It has been a cornerstone of the community for generations, and we are committed to preserving that legacy while shaping its future.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter of significant investment, we want to make sure the north-east has a say.

“Since its founding day, The Marcliffe has been the backdrop for countless cherished memories, and we endeavor for this to long continue with the assurance of a warm welcome, excellent service and a top-quality experience.

“Balmoral Group is committed to investing in both the team and facilities at The Marcliffe, but we must first listen to the people who treasure this place as much as we do, and that’s the people of the north-east.”

Investment to reflect what matters to people

All feedback will be collected through an anonymous survey.

Anyone who takes part will be invited to enter a prize draw for the chance to win a luxurious dinner, bed and breakfast stay at The Marcliffe.

Peter Walker, The Marcliffe general manager, said: “I know how much The Marcliffe means to those in the community, and we want everyone to be a part of this change.

“I strongly encourage everyone to share their aspirations and hopes for the future with us.

“We want to ensure the investment reflects what matters most to those who have supported The Marcliffe over the years, and those who we hope will support it in the future.”

To take part in the #MyMarcliffe campaign visit: www.marcliffe.com/survey

Marcliffe QR code for those wishing to take part in the survey. Image: Balmoral Group

More from Business

North-east farming stalwart Pete Watson.
New honour for 'well-liked' Royal Deeside farmer Pete Watson
The Inverness Strategy contains a number of long-term projects for the city.
New homes, new schools and multimillion tourist attractions all to shape the future of…
Mark Andrew at the traditional barber shop in Oban
New Oban barbershop owner always dreamed of opening business in town
Gregor Hands, who has bought the Highlands and Island territory for Metro Rod. Image: TMC
Moray Rugby Club manager tackles new challenge as owner of Inverness drainage company
Iain Watson has been employed as business development manager for the renewables firm in the Highlands. Image: DCT Media/Cleaner Group
Renewables group expands into Highlands with new Inverness office
Willie Morrison's father took over the historic shop in 1998.
William Morrison: The oldest jewellers in Inverness on how its heritage is a selling…
Hush Private Gym owner Jake Poblocki and the new Aberdeen premises. Image: Supplied
Growing Aberdeen private gym to open in former office building
James Cameron in his Hairdressing salon in Elgin
How an Elgin hairdresser transformed a former Spar store into an inviting and relaxing…
Malcolm Webb during his time as Oil and Gas UK's chief executive. Image: DCT
Former Oil and Gas UK chief's fears of North Sea 'wholly premature death'
6
Declan Ramsey is the latest to feature in our small business focus series. Image: DCT Media
Inverness man on surviving double lung collapse to start his own business

Conversation