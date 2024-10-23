Public views sought on Marcliffe Hotel multi-million-pound investment plans

Aberdeen’s Marcliffe Hotel and Spa will undergo a multi-million-pound upgrade with the public being asked what the money should be spent on.

The major investment will focus on “upgrading facilities and enhancing the guest experience”.

The hotel is now part of the Balmoral Group, an Aberdeen engineering company founded and controlled by one of the north-east’s most high profile businessmen, Sir Jim Milne.

The Marcliffe was acquired from the Spence family in June in a multi-million-pound deal.

No details have been given on what’s in the pipeline for the improvements but Sir Jim said it’s important to “stay true to the hotel’s founding roots” in the upgrade.

MyMarcliffe campaign launched

The Marcliffe team wants to hear from people across the north-east on what they’d like to see from the hotel as they work to shape its future.

The #MyMarcliffe campaign has been created to capture all that matters to the public about the hotel, while fueling inspiration on what will ensure the venue remains as they call it the “hospitality jewel of the north-east”.

As part of the #MyMarcliffe campaign, people in the north-east are being asked to share their personal experiences of the hotel and what they’d like to see protected as the Balmoral Group implements changes.

Sir Jim said: “The Marcliffe is an Aberdeen institution, and it holds a special significance for me and for the people of Aberdeen and the surrounding areas.

“It has been a cornerstone of the community for generations, and we are committed to preserving that legacy while shaping its future.

“As we embark on this exciting new chapter of significant investment, we want to make sure the north-east has a say.

“Since its founding day, The Marcliffe has been the backdrop for countless cherished memories, and we endeavor for this to long continue with the assurance of a warm welcome, excellent service and a top-quality experience.

“Balmoral Group is committed to investing in both the team and facilities at The Marcliffe, but we must first listen to the people who treasure this place as much as we do, and that’s the people of the north-east.”

Investment to reflect what matters to people

All feedback will be collected through an anonymous survey.

Anyone who takes part will be invited to enter a prize draw for the chance to win a luxurious dinner, bed and breakfast stay at The Marcliffe.

Peter Walker, The Marcliffe general manager, said: “I know how much The Marcliffe means to those in the community, and we want everyone to be a part of this change.

“I strongly encourage everyone to share their aspirations and hopes for the future with us.

“We want to ensure the investment reflects what matters most to those who have supported The Marcliffe over the years, and those who we hope will support it in the future.”

To take part in the #MyMarcliffe campaign visit: www.marcliffe.com/survey