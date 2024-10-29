Aberdeen University building evacuated as fire crews attend ‘electrical’ incident

Fire crews were called to an incident at a building on the Aberdeen University campus.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended the University of Aberdeen at 2.59pm today.

Dozens of students were evacuated as firefighters rushed to the scene.

Onlookers saw the crews as they made their way into the Fraser Noble Building.

A University of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “There was a small electrical issue at our Fraser Noble building that was monitored by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“No-one was injured and there is no damage to the building which was briefly evacuated.”