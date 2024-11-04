Management buyout for Aberdeen firm Bon Accord Glass

Well-known Aberdeen firm Bon Accord Glass has completed a management buyout.

Four directors, Michelle Kinghorn, Danielle McAnespie, Ian McDonald and Neil Wilson have now taken over the Riverside Drive based company.

It comes as Bon Accord Glass, which has a turnover of £6.5 million and 47 staff, celebrates 50 years in business.

The company offers a selection of windows, doors and conservatories along with kitchens.

Directors Colin Kinghorn and Martin Allan, who have over 75 years of combined experience said they believed the time was right to pass on the business to “a new generation”.

‘Proud moment’ for business

Colin, who has 40 years of service at Bon Accord Glass, said: “This is a proud moment for me personally and for the business as a whole.

“I am very confident that the new management team of my daughter, Michelle, and her talented colleagues will continue to uphold the reputation for quality and customer care that Bon Accord Glass is known for.

“I look forward to supporting them as they take the business forward into the next 50 years.”

Bon Accord Glass, founded by Bryan Keith in 1974, provides a wide range of services, including windows and doors, kitchens, fitted furniture, conservatory roof replacements, and other home improvement services.

Colin and Martin, who completed their own management buyout of Bon Accord Glass in 2008, will remain actively involved as advisors.

Bon Accord Glass ‘success story’ to continue

Martin, who has been with the business for 35 years, is handing over the reins to a team that includes his daughter, Danielle.

He said: “It has been a privilege to work with such dedicated staff and loyal customers. The four new directors all have experience across key areas of the business, and this will ensure continuity for our staff and our customers.

“I’m excited for the future and have every confidence that the new team will continue the Bon Accord Glass success story.”

Neil Wilson, speaking on behalf of the new directors, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to lead Bon Accord Glass into the future.

“Our goal is to bring new ideas while continuing the traditions of quality, reliability and excellent service that our customers have come to expect.

“We are fortunate to still have Colin and Martin’s continued guidance as we build on the firm’s impressive legacy.”

Bon Accord Glass also runs Bon Accord Kitchens which launched 10 years ago.