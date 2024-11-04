Management buyout for Aberdeen firm Bon Accord Glass

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Management buyout for Aberdeen firm Bon Accord Glass

It comes as Bon Accord Glass, which has a turnover of £6.5m, celebrates 50 years in business.

By Kelly Wilson
Colin Kinghorn, Danielle McAnespie, Neil Wilson, Michelle Kinghorn, Ian McDonald and Martin Allan from Bon Accord Glass. Image: Engage PR
Colin Kinghorn, Danielle McAnespie, Neil Wilson, Michelle Kinghorn, Ian McDonald and Martin Allan from Bon Accord Glass. Image: Engage PR

Well-known Aberdeen firm Bon Accord Glass has completed a management buyout.

Four directors, Michelle Kinghorn, Danielle McAnespie, Ian McDonald and Neil Wilson have now taken over the Riverside Drive based company.

It comes as Bon Accord Glass, which has a turnover of £6.5 million and 47 staff, celebrates 50 years in business.

The company offers a selection of windows, doors and conservatories along with kitchens.

Directors Colin Kinghorn and Martin Allan, who have over 75 years of combined experience said they believed the time was right to pass on the business to “a new generation”.

‘Proud moment’ for business

Colin, who has 40 years of service at Bon Accord Glass, said: “This is a proud moment for me personally and for the business as a whole.

“I am very confident that the new management team of my daughter, Michelle, and her talented colleagues will continue to uphold the reputation for quality and customer care that Bon Accord Glass is known for.

Colin Kinghorn, Neil Wilson, Michelle Kinghorn, Ian McDonald, Danielle McAnespie and Martin Allan outside Bon Accord Glass in Riverside Drive. Image: Engage PR

“I look forward to supporting them as they take the business forward into the next 50 years.”

Bon Accord Glass, founded by Bryan Keith in 1974, provides a wide range of services, including windows and doors, kitchens, fitted furniture, conservatory roof replacements, and other home improvement services.

Colin and Martin, who completed their own management buyout of Bon Accord Glass in 2008, will remain actively involved as advisors.

Bon Accord Glass ‘success story’ to continue

Martin, who has been with the business for 35 years, is handing over the reins to a team that includes his daughter, Danielle.

He said: “It has been a privilege to work with such dedicated staff and loyal customers. The four new directors all have experience across key areas of the business, and this will ensure continuity for our staff and our customers.

“I’m excited for the future and have every confidence that the new team will continue the Bon Accord Glass success story.”

Bon Accord Glass showroom. Image: Engage PR

Neil Wilson, speaking on behalf of the new directors, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to lead Bon Accord Glass into the future.

“Our goal is to bring new ideas while continuing the traditions of quality, reliability and excellent service that our customers have come to expect.

“We are fortunate to still have Colin and Martin’s continued guidance as we build on the firm’s impressive legacy.”

Bon Accord Glass also runs Bon Accord Kitchens which launched 10 years ago.

Conversation