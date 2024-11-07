Car crashes into street sign outside The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen

A car has hit a street sign after a two-vehicle crash outside an Aberdeen music venue.

The incident took place near The Lemon Tree on West North Street at about 4.40pm on Thursday.

Emergency services responded to the crash which has temporarily blocked the dual carriageway.

Police are still on the scene with a small black car which was involved in the incident.

The car has sustained visible damage to the bonnet, while the street sign has been taken out of action.

The road remains open at this time but drivers are urged to use caution when passing the scene.

It is understood that no-one has been injured as a result of this incident.

The fire service confirmed they were called to assist police but crews were not needed at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.20pm on Thursday, November 7, we received a report of a crash involving two vehicles on West North Street, Aberdeen.

“Details were exchanged and recovery arranged.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

