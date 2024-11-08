Aberdeen trailblazers shine at Scotland Women in Technology Awards

An Aberdeen cyber security specialist has been named Mentor of the Year at awards which celebrate women in technology.

Omowumi Akintokun, who works remotely from Aberdeen for Central Bank of Nigeria, was described as a “trailblazer for women in cybersecurity”.

She came to the Granite City last year to do a masters in cyber security at Robert Gordon University and graduated with distinction.

Now she has picked up the prestigious award at the Scotland Women in Technology Awards where her “mentorship had a successful impact on the career of others”.

Meanwhile, Kristy Moir, a business systems analyst at innovation company Leidos, was also honoured when she picked up the Everyday Leader Award.

Kristy was described by judges as being a “fantastic role model”.

‘Honoured and humbled’

Omowumi was announced as a winner in front of hundreds of guests, including some of the biggest names in tech, at a black-tie event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

She said: “I feel so honoured. So supported and so humbled at the same time to have done something and to have been recognised.

“That keeps you going.

“One of the attractive things for me in Scotland is it is peaceful and an enabling environment.

“The people and the support is really huge and the ability for you to be able to try.”

Scotland Women in Technology Awards 2024

Omuwumi plans to continue working with rising new talent in the fast-growing cyber-security sector in Scotland.

“We all have a responsibility to be able to inspire the next generation,” she said.

“We all have something to give, no matter how little you think it is.

“That little thing that you have, somebody needs it and we should all be willing to see the potential in others

“And be there to support them achieve their goals and dreams in life.”

Dedication to champion and inspire

Kristy was praised by judges for her “sustained commitment to programmes that have delivered strong results.”

The Robert Gordon University architecture graduate previously worked in construction, then oil and gas, before switching to a career in technology.

Coming up through those male-dominated industries, Kristy says she didn’t have as many role models or opportunities as she might have liked early on in her career.

“I am really pleased to see that changing now,” she added.

“And I hope to maybe help some other folks on that journey too.

“I’m incredibly honoured and really thankful to receive the award and to my Leidos women’s network who nominated me.”

Founder and chair of Scotland Women in Technology, Silka Patel said the awards exist to celebrate and invest in women in the technology ecosystem in Scotland.

“What has stood out for me is the sheer dedication that is shown to champion and inspire even more women in the technology sector – particularly from the north-east of Scotland,” said Silka.

“It is humbling to see how passionate every finalist and winner is about driving equality in the ecosystem.

“From being mentors and diversity cheerleaders to establishing demonstrable programmes.

“I am so proud to be a part of a community that is truly making a difference within the parameters of work and the wider community.”