Aberdeen trailblazers shine at Scotland Women in Technology Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen trailblazers shine at Scotland Women in Technology Awards

The women were honoured at the event held in front of some of the biggest names in tech.

By Liza Hamilton
Omowumi Akintokun, a Senior Cyber Security Specialist from the Granite City was named as Mentor of the Year.
Omowumi Akintokun, a Senior Cyber Security Specialist from the Granite City was named as Mentor of the Year.

An Aberdeen cyber security specialist has been named Mentor of the Year at awards which celebrate women in technology.

Omowumi Akintokun, who works remotely from Aberdeen for Central Bank of Nigeria, was described as a “trailblazer for women in cybersecurity”.

She came to the Granite City last year to do a masters in cyber security at Robert Gordon University and graduated with distinction.

Now she has picked up the prestigious award at the Scotland Women in Technology Awards where her “mentorship had a successful impact on the career of others”.

Meanwhile, Kristy Moir, a business systems analyst at innovation company Leidos, was also honoured when she picked up the Everyday Leader Award.

Kristy was described by judges as being a “fantastic role model”.

‘Honoured and humbled’

Omowumi was announced as a winner in front of hundreds of guests, including some of the biggest names in tech, at a black-tie event held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Glasgow.

She said: “I feel so honoured. So supported and so humbled at the same time to have done something and to have been recognised.

“That keeps you going.

“One of the attractive things for me in Scotland is it is peaceful and an enabling environment.

“The people and the support is really huge and the ability for you to be able to try.”

Scotland Women in Technology Awards 2024

Omuwumi plans to continue working with rising new talent in the fast-growing cyber-security sector in Scotland.

“We all have a responsibility to be able to inspire the next generation,” she said.

“We all have something to give, no matter how little you think it is.

“That little thing that you have, somebody needs it and we should all be willing to see the potential in others

“And be there to support them achieve their goals and dreams in life.”

Dedication to champion and inspire

Kristy was praised by judges for her “sustained commitment to programmes that have delivered strong results.”

The Robert Gordon University architecture graduate previously worked in construction, then oil and gas, before switching to a career in technology.

Kristy Moir, business systems analyst at innovation company Leidos was awarded the Everyday Leader Award. Photo: Supplied

Coming up through those male-dominated industries, Kristy says she didn’t have as many role models or opportunities as she might have liked early on in her career.

“I am really pleased to see that changing now,” she added.

“And I hope to maybe help some other folks on that journey too.

“I’m incredibly honoured and really thankful to receive the award and to my Leidos women’s network who nominated me.”

Scotland Women in Technology (SWiT) unveiled the recipients of its prestigious 2024 awards at the Radisson Blu in Glasgow. Photo: supplied

Founder and chair of Scotland Women in Technology, Silka Patel said the awards exist to celebrate and invest in women in the technology ecosystem in Scotland.

“What has stood out for me is the sheer dedication that is shown to champion and inspire even more women in the technology sector – particularly from the north-east of Scotland,” said Silka.

“It is humbling to see how passionate every finalist and winner is about driving equality in the ecosystem.

“From being mentors and diversity cheerleaders to establishing demonstrable programmes.

“I am so proud to be a part of a community that is truly making a difference within the parameters of work and the wider community.”

Conversation