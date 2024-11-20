Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops record supermarket sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops record supermarket sales

The family-owned business has hit impressive numbers after "a focus on expanding presence south of the border”.

By Kelly Wilson
Mackie's has grown its presence across supermarkets this year. Image: Holyrood PR
Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland has achieved record ice cream sales across UK supermarkets.

The firm has sold more than five million litres of ice cream in stores.

The company claims its ice cream has been bought by 7.9% of UK households over the past year making it the fifth highest of all ice cream companies in the country.

It’s also added nearly half a million new customers across Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland this year.

The growth in ice cream sales has in part been attributed to Mackie’s landing nationwide deals with major retailers.

Supermarket growth boosted sales

Mackie’s ice cream is sold in a number of supermarkets across the UK including Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco and Co-op.

Traditional was the best seller with 4.2m litres and honeycomb saw 1.3 m litres fly out of freezers.

Will Dixon, Mackie’s head of sales, said: “Our strategic focus on expanding our presence south of the border is yielding impressive results despite a relatively wet and cold summer.

Mackie’s honeycomb and traditional are best sellers. Image: Mackie’s.

“While this is very positive news, we do need to remain cognizant as a business of changing market conditions and keep a sharp eye on the continuing rise of raw ingredient costs.”

New listings across UK

Mackies said greater distribution and a targeted marketing drive has been crucial to its success.

Morrisons has recently added its traditional and honeycomb flavors to an additional 314 stores – increasing distribution by 18%.

Will said: “As we look ahead to winter, I’m pleased to report on further new listings.

“Sainsbury’s have recently rolled out one litre traditional into many of its smaller Sainsbury’s Local stores, taking us to near 1,000 Sainsbury’s stores in the UK.

“We are delighted to see the wider range of flavors available across the UK helping to bring new consumers to the brand, while also having a halo-effect and boosting the rate of sale of our best-selling traditional flavour.

“We remain dedicated to being one of the UK’s most competitive premium ice-cream brands.”

Mackie’s history

Since first beginning to make ice cream in 1986, Mackie’s of Scotland has since launched more than 200 products and created more than 1000 flavours.

The fourth generation family farm, Westertown, near Rothienorman, is powered by renewable energy and started making ice cream – using milk and dairy from its own herd – in 1986.

The most recent accounts filed at Companies House show pre tax profits fell to £1.3 million, from £1.7m

Turnover increased to £20.8m from £17.7m, during the year ending May 31 2023.

Mackie’s has invested more than £6.5 million in renewables infrastructure at its farm leading to it celebrating its most successful year in renewable energy production.

Between June 2023 and May 2024, the firm generated more than 10 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green energy – using it to produce its ice cream and chocolate products.

