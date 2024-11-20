Aberdeenshire firm Mackie’s scoops record supermarket sales

Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland has achieved record ice cream sales across UK supermarkets.

The firm has sold more than five million litres of ice cream in stores.

The company claims its ice cream has been bought by 7.9% of UK households over the past year making it the fifth highest of all ice cream companies in the country.

It’s also added nearly half a million new customers across Scotland, England, Wales and Ireland this year.

The growth in ice cream sales has in part been attributed to Mackie’s landing nationwide deals with major retailers.

Supermarket growth boosted sales

Mackie’s ice cream is sold in a number of supermarkets across the UK including Morrisons, Sainsburys, Tesco and Co-op.

Traditional was the best seller with 4.2m litres and honeycomb saw 1.3 m litres fly out of freezers.

Will Dixon, Mackie’s head of sales, said: “Our strategic focus on expanding our presence south of the border is yielding impressive results despite a relatively wet and cold summer.

“While this is very positive news, we do need to remain cognizant as a business of changing market conditions and keep a sharp eye on the continuing rise of raw ingredient costs.”

New listings across UK

Mackies said greater distribution and a targeted marketing drive has been crucial to its success.

Morrisons has recently added its traditional and honeycomb flavors to an additional 314 stores – increasing distribution by 18%.

Will said: “As we look ahead to winter, I’m pleased to report on further new listings.

“Sainsbury’s have recently rolled out one litre traditional into many of its smaller Sainsbury’s Local stores, taking us to near 1,000 Sainsbury’s stores in the UK.

“We are delighted to see the wider range of flavors available across the UK helping to bring new consumers to the brand, while also having a halo-effect and boosting the rate of sale of our best-selling traditional flavour.

“We remain dedicated to being one of the UK’s most competitive premium ice-cream brands.”

Mackie’s history

Since first beginning to make ice cream in 1986, Mackie’s of Scotland has since launched more than 200 products and created more than 1000 flavours.

The fourth generation family farm, Westertown, near Rothienorman, is powered by renewable energy and started making ice cream – using milk and dairy from its own herd – in 1986.

The most recent accounts filed at Companies House show pre tax profits fell to £1.3 million, from £1.7m

Turnover increased to £20.8m from £17.7m, during the year ending May 31 2023.

Mackie’s has invested more than £6.5 million in renewables infrastructure at its farm leading to it celebrating its most successful year in renewable energy production.

Between June 2023 and May 2024, the firm generated more than 10 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green energy – using it to produce its ice cream and chocolate products.