Specialist teams from across the north of Scotland join search for Aleksandr Benga

Specialist search officers are being drafted in from across the north of Scotland to help search for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga.

The major search for the 16-year-old Stornoway teen has entered its third day.

Aleksandr was last seen near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle at around 8.45am on Monday, November 18.

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He may also have a red jacket in his possession.

Police have confirmed that specialist search officers from Aberdeen are travelling to Stornoway today to help with the ongoing search.

Rescue teams from across the north and north-east have also been sent to the Western Isles.

This includes crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and coastguard as well as both police and civilian mountain rescue teams.

‘Check your gardens, outbuildings and sheds’

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

They have asked the public to assist by searching their gardens, outbuildings and sheds.

Inspector David Hall said: “Extensive searches are ongoing across Stornoway, and we are being assisted by partners and officers travelling from the mainland in order to trace Aleksandr as soon as possible.

“We are reviewing CCTV to establish which direction Aleksandr has travelled.

“I would ask anyone with private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured him passing.

“It is extremely cold outside, and we think Aleksandr isn’t suitably dressed for the weather.

“Please check your gardens, outbuildings and sheds in case he may have sought shelter there.

“As time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for this young man’s welfare.

“Aleksandr, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

If you have any information on Aleksandr’s whereabouts, contact Police Scotland via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.