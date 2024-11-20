Specialist teams from across the north of Scotland join search for Aleksandr Benga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Specialist teams from across the north of Scotland join search for Aleksandr Benga

The operation to find the Stornoway teenager has entered its third day.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Aleksandr Benga
Aleksandr Benga was last seen in the grounds of Lews castle. Image: Police Scotland

Specialist search officers are being drafted in from across the north of Scotland to help search for missing teenager Aleksandr Benga.

The major search for the 16-year-old Stornoway teen has entered its third day.

Aleksandr was last seen near to the water wheel in the grounds of Lews Castle at around 8.45am on Monday, November 18.

He is described as being around 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with short brown hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a beige jumper and black jeans. He may also have a red jacket in his possession.

Police have confirmed that specialist search officers from Aberdeen are travelling to Stornoway today to help with the ongoing search.

Rescue teams from across the north and north-east have also been sent to the Western Isles.

This includes crews from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and coastguard as well as both police and civilian mountain rescue teams.

‘Check your gardens, outbuildings and sheds’

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for the teenager’s welfare.

They have asked the public to assist by searching their gardens, outbuildings and sheds.

Inspector David Hall said: “Extensive searches are ongoing across Stornoway, and we are being assisted by partners and officers travelling from the mainland in order to trace Aleksandr as soon as possible.

“We are reviewing CCTV to establish which direction Aleksandr has travelled.

“I would ask anyone with private CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to please review it and contact us if you think you’ve captured him passing.

“It is extremely cold outside, and we think Aleksandr isn’t suitably dressed for the weather.

“Please check your gardens, outbuildings and sheds in case he may have sought shelter there.

“As time goes on, we are growing increasingly concerned for this young man’s welfare.

“Aleksandr, if you see this, please get in touch with us and let us know you are safe.”

If you have any information on Aleksandr’s whereabouts, contact Police Scotland via 101 as soon as possible, quoting incident 0803 of 18 November, 2024.

