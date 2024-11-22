Finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 revealed

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 have been unveiled.
More than 70 organisations from across the north-east have been shortlisted across 14 categories.
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event and said the awards will be “the biggest business celebration of 2025”.
The award winners will find out at the ceremony taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 25.
Opportunity to showcase north-east businesses
More than 850 guests descended on P&J Live earlier this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the glittering awards which was hosted by BBC star Edith Bowman.
AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick, said: “Northern Star provides a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors across our region.
“This year’s finalists are a great example of the pioneering work that is being accomplished across the north-east. We wish all of the finalists the best of luck at the ceremony next April.”
A prestigious regional contribution award will also be announced on the evening.
This award is hand-picked by the judges and recognises an individual who has shown significant and outstanding leadership and contribution to the north-east economy.
Tracey Menzies, partner at titles sponsor Brodies, said: “The Northern Star Business Awards brings the north-east business community together each year, highlighting the wonderful accomplishments of individuals and organisations of all sizes.”
Northern Star Business Awards 2025 finalists
Archibald Simpson Award
- Gidi Grill
- Jamieson & Carry
- ZynQ 360
Business of the Year
- ASCO
- Clan Cancer Support
- Hydro Group Limited
- Integrated Project Solutions (IPS) Group
- Luxe Scot
- Mother Technologies
Customer First
- Aberdeen Performing Arts
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Mother Technologies
- Nimbus Blue
- PCL Live
Driving Sustainability
- Agilico
- Mackintosh of Glendaveny
- Montrose Port Authority
- P&J Live
- TWMA
Family Business
- Bold St Media
- Brimmond Financial Planning
- Farmlay Eggs
- Tidy Green Clean
- W M Donald Ltd
Going Global
- Cutting Underwater Technologies Ltd (CUT UK)
- EnerQuip
- STATS Group
- Stena Drilling
- Viper Innovations Ltd
Inspiration from Innovation
- COMET
- Evolve iMS
- GS Hydro
- JCE Energy
- Pipetech
Inspiring Futures
- AquaTerra Training
- Artfarm – The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar
- Leiths (Scotland) Ltd
- Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI)
- Russell Anderson Foundation (RAF)
Making the Difference
- Denis Law Legacy Trust
- Kayleigh’s Wee Stars
- Montrose Port Authority
- Sport Aberdeen
- W M Donald Ltd
Marketing Magic
- BIG Partnership
- Mearns & Gill – Stoltman Brothers
- MRS Training & Rescue
- TechFest
- ThinkPR
Rising Star
- Erica Simona-Parfene – Shot ‘n’ Roll
- Grant MacLean – AV One Solutions
- Kai Henderson – Marex
- Philip Stuart-Barton – Renaissance
- Stephanie Gillespie – Bethan Customs Consultancy
Staff Matter
- Artfarm – The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar
- Grampian Housing
- MacArtney UK Ltd
- Northwood Lettings & Estate Agency
- Siemens Energy Limited
Start-up Business of the Year
- AMHWAL Academy
- Chorus
- RenQuip
- Shot ‘n’ Roll
- Tarragon by Graham Mitchell
Student Placement
- Denis Law Legacy Trust
- Energy Transition Zone Ltd
- Integrated Project Solutions (IPS) Group
- International Medical Management
- PD&MS Group
Luxe Scot will once again roll out the red carpet for a glitzy sponsors reception before the main event, and the host will be announced early next year.
