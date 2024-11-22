Finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 revealed

The finalists for the Northern Star Business Awards 2025 have been unveiled.

More than 70 organisations from across the north-east have been shortlisted across 14 categories.

Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) is behind the annual event and said the awards will be “the biggest business celebration of 2025”.

The award winners will find out at the ceremony taking place at P&J Live in Aberdeen on April 25.

Opportunity to showcase north-east businesses

More than 850 guests descended on P&J Live earlier this year to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the glittering awards which was hosted by BBC star Edith Bowman.

AGCC chief executive Russell Borthwick, said: “Northern Star provides a unique stage to showcase and celebrate the brilliant work being done by businesses of all sizes, from all sectors across our region.

“This year’s finalists are a great example of the pioneering work that is being accomplished across the north-east. We wish all of the finalists the best of luck at the ceremony next April.”

A prestigious regional contribution award will also be announced on the evening.

This award is hand-picked by the judges and recognises an individual who has shown significant and outstanding leadership and contribution to the north-east economy.

Tracey Menzies, partner at titles sponsor Brodies, said: “The Northern Star Business Awards brings the north-east business community together each year, highlighting the wonderful accomplishments of individuals and organisations of all sizes.”

Northern Star Business Awards 2025 finalists

Archibald Simpson Award

Gidi Grill

Jamieson & Carry

ZynQ 360

Business of the Year

ASCO

Clan Cancer Support

Hydro Group Limited

Integrated Project Solutions (IPS) Group

Luxe Scot

Mother Technologies

Customer First

Aberdeen Performing Arts

Kongsberg Maritime

Nimbus Blue

PCL Live

Driving Sustainability

Agilico

Mackintosh of Glendaveny

Montrose Port Authority

P&J Live

TWMA

Family Business

Bold St Media

Brimmond Financial Planning

Farmlay Eggs

Tidy Green Clean

W M Donald Ltd

Going Global

Cutting Underwater Technologies Ltd (CUT UK)

EnerQuip

STATS Group

Stena Drilling

Viper Innovations Ltd

Inspiration from Innovation

COMET

Evolve iMS

GS Hydro

JCE Energy

Pipetech

Inspiring Futures

AquaTerra Training

Artfarm – The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar

Leiths (Scotland) Ltd

Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI)

Russell Anderson Foundation (RAF)

Making the Difference

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars

Montrose Port Authority

Sport Aberdeen

W M Donald Ltd

Marketing Magic

BIG Partnership

Mearns & Gill – Stoltman Brothers

MRS Training & Rescue

TechFest

ThinkPR

Rising Star

Erica Simona-Parfene – Shot ‘n’ Roll

Grant MacLean – AV One Solutions

Kai Henderson – Marex

Philip Stuart-Barton – Renaissance

Stephanie Gillespie – Bethan Customs Consultancy

Staff Matter

Artfarm – The Fife Arms Hotel, Braemar

Grampian Housing

MacArtney UK Ltd

Northwood Lettings & Estate Agency

Siemens Energy Limited

Start-up Business of the Year

AMHWAL Academy

Chorus

RenQuip

Shot ‘n’ Roll

Tarragon by Graham Mitchell

Student Placement

Denis Law Legacy Trust

Energy Transition Zone Ltd

Integrated Project Solutions (IPS) Group

International Medical Management

PD&MS Group

Luxe Scot will once again roll out the red carpet for a glitzy sponsors reception before the main event, and the host will be announced early next year.