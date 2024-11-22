A96 dualling: Timeline of SNP promises and delays on Aberdeen-Inverness road

The SNP vowed to dual the entire length of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

But 13 years later, road users and communities along the route are still waiting for answers.

A consultation on the overdue project is now approaching two years delayed.

Here’s everything the SNP promised – and the key delays along the way.

The promise

Former First Minister Alex Salmond’s government promised to dual the whole route between Inverness and Aberdeen in December 2011.

The aim was that this would complete the dual carriageway network between all Scottish cities.

Route options for the scheme were first presented to members of the public in November 2013.

It was projected to cost an overall £3 billion in 2016 and be delivered by 2030.

Route plans

There were several controversies surrounding the preferred route, including fears over the loss of countryside.

The Save Bennachie group formed and held talks with the SNP government urging them to avoid the iconic north-east landmark.

It was later agreed routes passing closing to the hill would be ruled out.

In December 2022, Transport Scotland revealed its favoured route for upgrading the A96 between Huntly and Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon admits A9 and A96 timescales are ‘ambitious’

The Covid-19 pandemic was blamed for impacting projected timescales for the A9 and A96 dualling projects.

Speaking in February 2021, then First Minister Nicola Sturgeon admitted the proposals were “ambitious”.

She said: “Clearly, as is the case on almost every facet of life right now, Covid-19 has had an impact on all of this and we will need to consider what that impact will be going forward.”

Green opposition

A key moment in the future of the A96 dualling project came in summer 2021 when the SNP and Greens joined a power-sharing deal.

It was agreed a climate review would be carried out to scrutinise the environmental impact of the plans.

This would consider whether dualling should go ahead in full or not.

The findings were pencilled in for December 2022 but this key deadline was missed.

Latest figures reveal the review has cost taxpayers almost £6 million so far.

Budget woes could also impact the project, with Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop warning last year that construction inflation was “excessive”.

Inverness to Nairn section

Construction plans for dualling the A96 between Inverness and Nairn finally took a step forward in March when Ms Hyslop announced work was under way to acquire land for the project.

This section was always exempt from the climate review which focuses on the remainder of the route.

Speaking at the time, the SNP’s transport chief said it would deliver 19 miles of new dual carriageway, including a bypass at Nairn.

“It’s a sign of the Scottish Government’s commitment to improving the A96”, she added.

Delays to review

There have been multiple delays to the A96 Corridor Review which was initially due to report back by the end of 2022.

But the government pushed this on to the first half of 2023 – another deadline that was not met.

Government roads agency Transport Scotland confirmed 16 options for the Aberdeen-Inverness route were being looked at.

It was later pushed into summer 2023, after which former First Minister Humza Yousaf promised an autumn deadline.

The government has blamed delays on the fact a public consultation in 2022 attracted more than 11,000 suggestions.

In February, Ms Hyslop told the P&J she expected the full review with recommendations to report back “imminently”.

Nine months later, and the SNP transport chief will finally deliver a statement at Holyrood next week about the review.

Transport Scotland was unable to confirm whether that will include a recommendation for or against dualling.