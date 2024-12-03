New Aberdeen accident repair centre boss on what drove firm to north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Aberdeen accident repair centre boss on what drove firm to north-east

The company agreed a 10-year lease deal worth more than £1 million to operate in the Granite City.

By Alex Banks
The Souter Head Road unit has an accident repair centre as its first tenants. Image: Savills
The boss of a new accident repair centre in Aberdeen has revealed what attracted him to the north-east.

Halo Accident Repair Centre is now operating from Souter Head Road in Altens.

The firm focuses on reducing the repair costs of vehicle claims without sacrificing quality.

Managing director Jon Parker said Halo said the move to open an Aberdeen location was down to customer demand.

Halo agreed a 10-year lease worth more than £1 million for the property which sits within the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The new Aberdeen location is the firm’s first venture in Scotland.

Opening Aberdeen branch was no accident, says managing director

Mr Parker was approached by two long-standing customers to see if a move to the area would be possible.

Halo said it has developed a “brand new approach” to fixing damaged vehicles which can bring “the very highest quality of repair in double-quick time”.

Mr Parker said: “Halo was approached by two of our long-standing clients, two large insurance companies, to open a new site in the city.

Halo Accident Repair Centre managing director Jon Parker. Image: Halo Accident Repair Centre

“We are always looking for new locations and Aberdeen is site number 33.

“We have opened a new fully-equipped bodyshop on the Altens Industrial Estate just south of the city centre.

“Our team have been training in our Centre of Excellence in West Sussex for the past few weeks.”

Halo Accident Repair Centre is headquartered near Chichester in England and is a spin-off from sister company PMC.

Halo Accident Repair Centre in Aberdeen

The firm started work on the newly completed site on November 18 and is now fully operational. Halo’s new workshop has a staff team of 11 so far.

Mr Parker said: “It feels great to be part of the city. Four of the team moved up from Barnham to join seven members of staff recruited locally.

“They have settled really well and everyone has bonded quickly.

“Everybody has been so friendly and welcoming and we look forward to bringing our renowned, safe, efficient service to the city.”

Mr Parker said the staff who moved from Barnham are enjoying their surroundings and have been out to enjoy “all the fun at the Aberdeen Christmas market”.

Halo Accident Repair Centre said it is “dedicated solely to meeting the repair needs of a insurer clients”.

Conversation