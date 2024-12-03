New Aberdeen accident repair centre boss on what drove firm to north-east

The boss of a new accident repair centre in Aberdeen has revealed what attracted him to the north-east.

Halo Accident Repair Centre is now operating from Souter Head Road in Altens.

The firm focuses on reducing the repair costs of vehicle claims without sacrificing quality.

Managing director Jon Parker said Halo said the move to open an Aberdeen location was down to customer demand.

Halo agreed a 10-year lease worth more than £1 million for the property which sits within the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ).

The new Aberdeen location is the firm’s first venture in Scotland.

Opening Aberdeen branch was no accident, says managing director

Mr Parker was approached by two long-standing customers to see if a move to the area would be possible.

Halo said it has developed a “brand new approach” to fixing damaged vehicles which can bring “the very highest quality of repair in double-quick time”.

Mr Parker said: “Halo was approached by two of our long-standing clients, two large insurance companies, to open a new site in the city.

“We are always looking for new locations and Aberdeen is site number 33.

“We have opened a new fully-equipped bodyshop on the Altens Industrial Estate just south of the city centre.

“Our team have been training in our Centre of Excellence in West Sussex for the past few weeks.”

Halo Accident Repair Centre is headquartered near Chichester in England and is a spin-off from sister company PMC.

Halo Accident Repair Centre in Aberdeen

The firm started work on the newly completed site on November 18 and is now fully operational. Halo’s new workshop has a staff team of 11 so far.

Mr Parker said: “It feels great to be part of the city. Four of the team moved up from Barnham to join seven members of staff recruited locally.

“They have settled really well and everyone has bonded quickly.

“Everybody has been so friendly and welcoming and we look forward to bringing our renowned, safe, efficient service to the city.”

Mr Parker said the staff who moved from Barnham are enjoying their surroundings and have been out to enjoy “all the fun at the Aberdeen Christmas market”.

Halo Accident Repair Centre said it is “dedicated solely to meeting the repair needs of a insurer clients”.