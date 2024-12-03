Fraserburgh Academy unveils new gender neutral toilet in major £200,000 refurbishment

A gender neutral toilet has been installed at Fraserburgh Academy during a major refurbishment costing nearly £200,000.

Aberdeenshire Council undertook work over the summer to create more inclusive toilet facilities at the school in Fraserburgh.

This included the creation of the first gender neutral toilet block within the 62-year-old school building.

The council says the new toilet is “for use by all pupils”.

Other work included installing an accessible toilet, upgrading the existing gender-specific toilets as well as creating new entrances to both areas.

New gender neutral toilets at Fraserburgh Academy

The current Fraserburgh Academy building was constructed back in 1962 to accommodate up to 1,500 pupils.

In 2024, the enrolment at the school was around 1,240 pupils.

A council spokesperson said: “As agreed earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council awarded a contract for work on the refurbishment and reconfiguration of pupil toilets at Fraserburgh Academy.

“This included the refurbishment of the existing boys and girls toilets, the creation of a toilet block for use by all pupils and a new accessible toilet.

“The toilet block for everyone, which exist in a number of our schools, means there are a row of separate toilets but with shared sinks and other facilities in a public space.

“The boys and girls toilets are configured in the same way.”