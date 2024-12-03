Fraserburgh Academy unveils new gender neutral toilet in major £200,000 refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh Academy unveils new gender neutral toilet in major £200,000 refurbishment

School bosses wanted to create more inclusive toilet facilities.

By Ross Hempseed
£200,000 has been spent at Fraserburgh Academy. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
A gender neutral toilet has been installed at Fraserburgh Academy during a major refurbishment costing nearly £200,000.

Aberdeenshire Council undertook work over the summer to create more inclusive toilet facilities at the school in Fraserburgh.

This included the creation of the first gender neutral toilet block within the 62-year-old school building.

The council says the new toilet is “for use by all pupils”.

Other work included installing an accessible toilet, upgrading the existing gender-specific toilets as well as creating new entrances to both areas.

New gender neutral toilets at Fraserburgh Academy

The current Fraserburgh Academy building was constructed back in 1962 to accommodate up to 1,500 pupils.

In 2024, the enrolment at the school was around 1,240 pupils.

A council spokesperson said: “As agreed earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council awarded a contract for work on the refurbishment and reconfiguration of pupil toilets at Fraserburgh Academy.

“This included the refurbishment of the existing boys and girls toilets, the creation of a toilet block for use by all pupils and a new accessible toilet.

“The toilet block for everyone, which exist in a number of our schools, means there are a row of separate toilets but with shared sinks and other facilities in a public space.

“The boys and girls toilets are configured in the same way.”

