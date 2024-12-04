Aberdeen pub boss claims Scottish Government has ‘absolutely shafted’ hospitality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Aberdeen pub boss claims Scottish Government has ‘absolutely shafted’ hospitality

McGinty's Group director Allan Henderson fears pubs will close after Christmas following rates relief announcement worth "nothing".

By Paul Malik
Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty's Group.
The owner of Aberdeen’s McGinty Group says the hospitality industry has been “absolutely shafted” by a business rates relief unveiled in the Scottish budget that “means absolutely nothing”.

Allan Henderson told The Press and Journal he was “absolutely dejected” by Wednesday’s budget announcement on non domestic rates relief, which he warned would be followed by swathes of pubs and restaurants having to close after Christmas.

The hospitality chief runs 10 food and drink businesses across the north-east, including The Grill on Union Street and Ferryhill House hotel.

Finance secretary Shona Robison unveiled measures in the budget she said would help the country’s beleaguered hospitality industry.

This includes a 40% cut in non domestic rates for hospitality businesses from April 2025.

It is available to businesses with a rateable value of up to £51,000.

But Mr Henderson notes only one of his 10 pubs, hotels and restaurants qualifies for this relief.

Hospitality ‘absolutely shafted’

Allan said: “I think hospitality business has been absolutely shafted with this announcement.

“The detail behind it all is far different from what has been announced. This 40% relief is only available for businesses of a rateable value up to £51,000.

“I have 10 businesses within the McGinty’s Group, and we have only one pub which will qualify. There are nine other businesses within the group that do not.

“So the businesses that are bigger in size, and successful, are getting absolutely no relief whatsoever.

“It is a real kick in the teeth to most medium-sized plus businesses in the hospitality industry.

“I know from so many people in the industry, that our average rateable value is about £66,000, so this is not even close.

Founder and chief of McGinty’s Group Allan Henderson. Image: Kami Thomson

“The relief will be, for us, a relief of around £4,000. So across the 10 businesses that is around £400 — which is absolutely nothing.

“And what it goes to show is the Scottish Government is not listening to the people who are driving economic growth.

“I think the business community are getting fed up paying more and more tax, for higher pay awards to public sector employees.

“What this will do, coupled with the increase to employer national insurance contributions, will mean many hospitality businesses will collect their Christmas takings and then close the doors and put the keys back in January.

“It’s not a sticking plaster, it is an embarrassment. I have sat with Shona Robison and Kate Forbes, explaining the need to pass on the help that English hospitality businesses have, because last year there were twice the number of liquidations in Scotland than in England in hospitality because of the rates relief they have there.

“If I had even 40% rates relief across my businesses, it would be £135,000 and what is it? £4,000.

“So our English counterparts will get that. And I am sitting here absolutely dejected. It means absolutely nothing to us.”

‘Drop in the ocean’

Industry body the Scottish Hospitality Group added the relief was “a drop in the ocean” compared to the rising costs faced by members.

Director Stephen Montgomery said: “While we welcome the Scottish Government’s offer of 40% rates relief for a part of the industry, it is on a significantly more restricted basis than elsewhere in the UK and affords those above a rateable value of £51,000 absolutely nothing for a fourth year in a row — at a time when all licensed hospitality businesses need support.

“The reality is that this amounts to little more than a drop in the ocean given the spiralling costs faced by bars, restaurants, and hotels across Scotland.

Allan Henderson, director of The McGinty’s Group, speaking previously to Scottish cabinet secretary Mairi Gougeon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“As a sector that contributes more than £6 billion to Scotland’s economy every year and a further £3bn through the supply chain – as well as one in ten of its jobs – any closures and cutbacks by hospitality businesses will be felt in every community, which is why government support is more vital than ever.

“Moving forward, the Scottish Government must now commit to scrapping the punitive businesses rates system completely, and to work closely with Scotland’s hospitality industry to introduce a fairer replacement ahead of revaluations in 2026.”

