Bus gates, LEZ and Aberdeen Market chaos blamed for closure of CASC Bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business

Bus gates, LEZ and Aberdeen Market chaos blamed for closure of CASC Bar

The owners of the Stirling Street business said they "just couldn't see a way forward".

By Ena Saracevic
Owner Paul West outside Casc. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Owner Paul West outside Casc. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Bus gates, LEZ and the “absolute state” of the Aberdeen Market site have been blamed for the closure of a popular Aberdeen bar.

CASC on Stirling Street has been a part of the Granite City’s bar scene since 2013.

The brand offers beers from all over the world, boasting 28 beer lines.

In September, CASC owners Bill and Paul West said ongoing work at Aberdeen Market combined with LEZ zones and bus gates was having a large impact on customer numbers.

Now, they have decided to close their doors.

CASC Bar have announced they are closing their doors. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

In a post on social media, they said: “Since Covid, it has been rough.

“Even after lockdowns ended, town failed to return to normal.

“So, on top of recovery loans it meant we had to take on further debt to see us through to what we thought would have been 2022.

“Unfortunately, the unforeseen energy/cost of living crisis continued the downturn, yet we remained hopeful the city would eventually recover and that we could survive long enough to see normality again.”

‘Utterly ridiculous’ bus gates decreases CASC business

However, the bar said this has not been the case – compounded by the controversial bus gates and LEZ.

“Then came the final nail in the coffin with the utterly ridiculous LEZs/bus gates, and the seemingly never-ending construction around the city turning the centre into a no-go zone for many,” they continued.

They also cited that surrounding hotels are now homeless shelters, and blamed “the absolute state of the Green/ Aberdeen Market site”.

“It’s no wonder we felt like Biff Tannen’s Pleasure Paradise in Back to the Future’s alternate and hellish: Hill Valley,” they said. 

“With the council refusing to help local businesses with rates relief, or anything else for that matter, and the continued rising costs we just couldn’t see a way forward.”

Paul West, is the owner of CASC Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Father and son Bill and Paul West started off CASC Aberdeen (Cigars, Ale, Scotch and Coffee) back in 2013.

Paul, formerly a taxi driver, had no hospitality background before opening the venue.

Speaking to The Press and Journal in 2022, he said: “We launched so dad and I would have somewhere to go. Up to that point the bars in the city didn’t really interest us.

“We effectively just wanted to build our dream bar and if others wanted to come and enjoy it then even better.”

Bar apologises to staff for ‘letting them down’

On Facebook, the bar owners posted that they were “so honoured” to be a part of the Aberdeen bar scene for so long.

They added: “We wish to thank all our staff for their continued support over the years.

“We seriously could not have done it without you. We feel like we have let you down, so for this we are sorry.”

And to the customers, the bar said: “We’ve had a total blast serving you over the years, so thank you for supporting us.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation