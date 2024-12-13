Bus gates, LEZ and Aberdeen Market chaos blamed for closure of CASC Bar

Bus gates, LEZ and the “absolute state” of the Aberdeen Market site have been blamed for the closure of a popular Aberdeen bar.

CASC on Stirling Street has been a part of the Granite City’s bar scene since 2013.

The brand offers beers from all over the world, boasting 28 beer lines.

In September, CASC owners Bill and Paul West said ongoing work at Aberdeen Market combined with LEZ zones and bus gates was having a large impact on customer numbers.

Now, they have decided to close their doors.

In a post on social media, they said: “Since Covid, it has been rough.

“Even after lockdowns ended, town failed to return to normal.

“So, on top of recovery loans it meant we had to take on further debt to see us through to what we thought would have been 2022.

“Unfortunately, the unforeseen energy/cost of living crisis continued the downturn, yet we remained hopeful the city would eventually recover and that we could survive long enough to see normality again.”

‘Utterly ridiculous’ bus gates decreases CASC business

However, the bar said this has not been the case – compounded by the controversial bus gates and LEZ.

“Then came the final nail in the coffin with the utterly ridiculous LEZs/bus gates, and the seemingly never-ending construction around the city turning the centre into a no-go zone for many,” they continued.

They also cited that surrounding hotels are now homeless shelters, and blamed “the absolute state of the Green/ Aberdeen Market site”.

“It’s no wonder we felt like Biff Tannen’s Pleasure Paradise in Back to the Future’s alternate and hellish: Hill Valley,” they said.

“With the council refusing to help local businesses with rates relief, or anything else for that matter, and the continued rising costs we just couldn’t see a way forward.”

Father and son Bill and Paul West started off CASC Aberdeen (Cigars, Ale, Scotch and Coffee) back in 2013.

Paul, formerly a taxi driver, had no hospitality background before opening the venue.

Speaking to The Press and Journal in 2022, he said: “We launched so dad and I would have somewhere to go. Up to that point the bars in the city didn’t really interest us.

“We effectively just wanted to build our dream bar and if others wanted to come and enjoy it then even better.”

Bar apologises to staff for ‘letting them down’

On Facebook, the bar owners posted that they were “so honoured” to be a part of the Aberdeen bar scene for so long.

They added: “We wish to thank all our staff for their continued support over the years.

“We seriously could not have done it without you. We feel like we have let you down, so for this we are sorry.”

And to the customers, the bar said: “We’ve had a total blast serving you over the years, so thank you for supporting us.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.