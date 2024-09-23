CASC forced to reduce opening hours due to ‘ridiculous’ road closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

CASC forced to reduce opening hours due to ‘ridiculous’ road closures

Bar owners claim ongoing work, bus gates and LEZ are impacting footfall.

CASC say that its the 'logical move' to reduce their hours. Image: Wullie Marr.
By Jamie Sinclair

A city-centre bar is reducing its opening hours – blaming “ridiculous” surrounding road closures on a reduction in footfall.

CASC Bar, situated on Stirling Street, claims ongoing work at Aberdeen Market combined with LEZ zones and bus gates is having an impact on customer numbers.

The owners say they have been left with “little choice” due to the lack of consideration from the local authority on what effect these measures are having on local businesses.

They added that the reduction is only temporary, and were scathing of Aberdeen City Council in a post uploaded on social media. 

The popular whisky bar has been quieter since recent road works. Image: Pirate Photography.

Previously opening from 11am to 1am every day, CASC will now operate on –

Monday to Thursday: 3pm – 11pm
Friday and Saturday: 12pm – 1am
Sunday: 12pm – 11pm

This will see their opening hours cut from around 100 a week to just under 70.

Popular for whiskey, coffee, and cigars, the bar says their business hours have become quieter making this a “logical move”.

Local businesses face disruption from road closures

CASCs reduction in hours follows Cheerz Bar and The Market Arms recently expressing similar concerns.

Aberdeen Market hopes to breathe new life into the Granite City, however local traders are facing disruption from year-long road closures.

Aberdeen City Council was asked what support there is for affected businesses.

A spokesman said: “We appreciate there will be disruption for all users of The Green and Union Street while the works are ongoing.

“The traders in the area are very much open for business and a marketing and advertising campaign is currently ongoing to inform the public about this.”

