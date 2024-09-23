CASC forced to reduce opening hours due to ‘ridiculous’ road closures

A city-centre bar is reducing its opening hours – blaming “ridiculous” surrounding road closures on a reduction in footfall.

CASC Bar, situated on Stirling Street, claims ongoing work at Aberdeen Market combined with LEZ zones and bus gates is having an impact on customer numbers.

The owners say they have been left with “little choice” due to the lack of consideration from the local authority on what effect these measures are having on local businesses.

They added that the reduction is only temporary, and were scathing of Aberdeen City Council in a post uploaded on social media.

Previously opening from 11am to 1am every day, CASC will now operate on –

Monday to Thursday: 3pm – 11pm

Friday and Saturday: 12pm – 1am

Sunday: 12pm – 11pm

This will see their opening hours cut from around 100 a week to just under 70.

Popular for whiskey, coffee, and cigars, the bar says their business hours have become quieter making this a “logical move”.

Local businesses face disruption from road closures

CASCs reduction in hours follows Cheerz Bar and The Market Arms recently expressing similar concerns.

Aberdeen Market hopes to breathe new life into the Granite City, however local traders are facing disruption from year-long road closures.

Aberdeen City Council was asked what support there is for affected businesses.

A spokesman said: “We appreciate there will be disruption for all users of The Green and Union Street while the works are ongoing.

“The traders in the area are very much open for business and a marketing and advertising campaign is currently ongoing to inform the public about this.”