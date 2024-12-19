Port of Aberdeen: Safe, sustainable, and streamlined decommissioning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Port of Aberdeen: Safe, sustainable, and streamlined decommissioning

As one of the largest decommissioning facilities in Europe, Port of Aberdeen is reinforcing its position as a premier hub for the North Sea.

Earlier this year, the North Sea Transition Authority stated that UKCS operators are expected to spend about £24bn on decommissioning between 2023 and 2032, up £3bn on the forecast for the same period in last year’s report.

Now one of the largest decommissioning facilities in Europe, Port of Aberdeen is well positioned to support this growth industry and create new opportunities for the local supply chain.

World class decommissioning facilities

Port of Aberdeen has a proven track record of supporting safe, cost-effective, and sustainable decommissioning services, from well plugging and abandonment to material reuse and recycling.

With its expanded infrastructure, covering North Harbour and South Harbour, there is more than 7,600 metres of quayside for vessels up to 300 meters in length, coupled with ultra heavy-lift capability up to 140 tonnes / square metre.

The port also holds a Waste Management Licence from the Scottish Environment Protection Agency for the provision of offshore decommissioning services. The port’s decommissioning facilities feature an impermeable heavy duty concrete base and quarantined areas for hazardous waste including NORM (Naturally Occurring Radioactive Materials).

With an unmatched supply chain of energy engineering expertise and excellent connectivity via marine, road, rail, and air, the port’s strategic location to the North Sea oil and gas fields minimises customer transit times and reduces operational costs, delivering a highly efficient service.

Port of choice

Port of Aberdeen was selected for supporting a major decommissioning project in July 2024. DeepOcean’s Edda Freya offshore supply vessel returned to Port of Aberdeen where a 440-tonne Subsea Isolation Valve (SSIV) was offloaded onto South Harbours Castlegate Quay. This was the North Sea’s largest SSIV and marked the completion of this decommissioning project.

Port of Aberdeen’s strategic location is instrumental to delivering a highly efficient service.

With ample heavy lift quayside capacity and an additional 125,000sqm of project space at South Harbour, this multi-call project has brought in over 10,000 tonnes of subsea material.

Phoenix Decom also utilised the port’s ample laydown space for landside decommissioning project for DOF Subsea. The project included the onshore receipt, offload, and safe preparation of approximately 10km of flexible flowlines and umbilicals from one of DOF Subsea’s decommissioning projects for a North Sea client prior to recycling.

The substantial quantity of flexible flowlines and umbilicals required significant quayside laydown space and had the potential for multi lifts and handling, which could increase the project’s risk, duration and cost.

South Harbour’s design enabled the project team to lay the extended lengths of flowlines and umbilicals along the quayside, allowing for in-situ processing and cutting operations. This approach proved to be highly efficient, consolidating multiple steps at a single location, thereby reducing asset movement and manual handling.

This operation was completed with zero HSE recordable incidents, and the offloading method adopted reduced the anticipated timeline by nearly one third.

Setting the standard

Port of Aberdeen continues to set the standard for decommissioning operations, reinforcing its position as a premier hub for the North Sea.

By combining world-class facilities, service quality, and a commitment to environmental stewardship, the port is not only meeting the challenges of decommissioning but also driving innovation and value for its partners.

Discover seamless logistics and world-class service at Port of Aberdeen, safely connecting customers to what they need, where and when they need it.

