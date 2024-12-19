Drillers flown off North Sea platform after crane calamity – with remaining crew ‘running out of food and water’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Drillers flown off North Sea platform after crane calamity – with remaining crew ‘running out of food and water’

Non-essential staff have been taken off the installation but those left are saying they have no supplies for Christmas.

By Ryan Duff
North Sea oil support
Ithaca's Captain field.

Ithaca’s wellhead protector platform on the Captain field in the North Sea has suffered a crane failure which has led to drilling crews being removed.

Union members aboard the offshore platform have said they are concerned about access to food and drinking water as workers wait to depart.

Energy Voice received word from those onboard that there are concerns around food and water supply for the installation.

However, the operator said “it’s really not a significant issue”.

Unite the Union has said “that’s not the same message we’re getting from offshore” and that there is a “major problem there”.

The operator has said that the crane will be repaired “as soon as possible” but it does not have a time or date for the work to be carried out.

Captain crew member calls situation a ‘sh*t show’

One member of the platform’s crew, and union member, has said that the situation is a “sh*t show” and that “we are on the last of the food”.

The crane onboard the wellhead protector platform (WPP) brings food and water on board from supply vessels. In response to this, Ithaca has set up “alternative ways to get essential supplies”.

The union member explained that the operator aims to send supplies to a neighbouring platform and transport the goods across a bridge that connects the two sites.

“They are going to try land it all on the other platform then shuttle six containers of food stuffs over a 150m long bridge to the other side,” the worker said.

The union member described the situation as “absolutely nuts” and explained that there is “no food for Christmas on board”.

Water being supplied by hose

It is understood that a “300m” hose has been hooked up to supply water to the platform for the time being.

Ithaca said: “The platform is well supplied. But we will set up alternative ways to get essential supplies such that we can continue operation in case the current situation lasts for longer.”

As a result of the crane failure, Ithaca has removed “non-essential drilling personnel” from the platform. However, “All other activities are progressing as normal.”

The operator said that by removing staff from the WPP will “reduce the load on the platform organisation”.

Unite the Union said that hygiene onboard the platform could be impacted if water supplies dwindle.

The firm commented: “There are no implications for safety or welfare which remains our top priority.”

The Captain field is located around 90 miles off the coast of Aberdeen and has been operating since 1997.

 ‘Lack of maintenance is now biting them’

Unite the Union claims that this is a more serious issue than the North Sea firm is letting on and that the situation is representative of a wider maintenance issue.

The union member aboard Captain wrote: “Lack of maintenance is now biting them at a time of the year when the crew should be looked after and appreciated.”

This article was originally written by our sister brand Energy Voice.  You can read the whole article here.

