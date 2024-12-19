Drillers flown off North Sea platform after crane calamity – with remaining crew ‘running out of food and water’

Ithaca’s wellhead protector platform on the Captain field in the North Sea has suffered a crane failure which has led to drilling crews being removed.

Union members aboard the offshore platform have said they are concerned about access to food and drinking water as workers wait to depart.

Energy Voice received word from those onboard that there are concerns around food and water supply for the installation.

However, the operator said “it’s really not a significant issue”.

Unite the Union has said “that’s not the same message we’re getting from offshore” and that there is a “major problem there”.

The operator has said that the crane will be repaired “as soon as possible” but it does not have a time or date for the work to be carried out.

Captain crew member calls situation a ‘sh*t show’

One member of the platform’s crew, and union member, has said that the situation is a “sh*t show” and that “we are on the last of the food”.

The crane onboard the wellhead protector platform (WPP) brings food and water on board from supply vessels. In response to this, Ithaca has set up “alternative ways to get essential supplies”.

The union member explained that the operator aims to send supplies to a neighbouring platform and transport the goods across a bridge that connects the two sites.

“They are going to try land it all on the other platform then shuttle six containers of food stuffs over a 150m long bridge to the other side,” the worker said.

The union member described the situation as “absolutely nuts” and explained that there is “no food for Christmas on board”.

Water being supplied by hose

It is understood that a “300m” hose has been hooked up to supply water to the platform for the time being.

Ithaca said: “The platform is well supplied. But we will set up alternative ways to get essential supplies such that we can continue operation in case the current situation lasts for longer.”

As a result of the crane failure, Ithaca has removed “non-essential drilling personnel” from the platform. However, “All other activities are progressing as normal.”

The operator said that by removing staff from the WPP will “reduce the load on the platform organisation”.

Unite the Union said that hygiene onboard the platform could be impacted if water supplies dwindle.

The firm commented: “There are no implications for safety or welfare which remains our top priority.”

The Captain field is located around 90 miles off the coast of Aberdeen and has been operating since 1997.

‘Lack of maintenance is now biting them’

Unite the Union claims that this is a more serious issue than the North Sea firm is letting on and that the situation is representative of a wider maintenance issue.

The union member aboard Captain wrote: “Lack of maintenance is now biting them at a time of the year when the crew should be looked after and appreciated.”

This article was originally written by our sister brand Energy Voice. You can read the whole article here.