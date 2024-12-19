Human excrement report system could be introduced after ‘revolting’ incident almost killed Highland dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Highlands & Islands

Human excrement report system could be introduced after ‘revolting’ incident almost killed Highland dog

Nine-month-old pup, Iris, nearly died after eating human faeces contaminated with cannabis.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dog Iris
The owner of nine-month-old Iris has reached out to the authorities for them to implement a human waste report procedure. Image: Ali Bunn

A new system for reporting human faeces may be introduced after a “revolting” incident that nearly killed a West Highlands dog.

Arisaig woman Ali Bunn, 53, was walking her two collies at Peanmeanach Beach on the morning of Wednesday, November 27, when her nine-month-old pup, Iris, began wobbling on the way back to the car.

Ms Bunn feared for Iris’ life when the young collie became unconscious during the drive to the local vet.

Thankfully, Iris regained consciousness at the clinic after vomiting up the toxic substance that had poisoned her.

The vet said she had ingested cannabis, most likely from human excrement, which seems to be a growing problem in the area.

West Coast woman asks authorities to introduce human fouling report system

The West Coast resident explained that she tried to report the problem to the authorities but that doing so was “almost impossible”.

She said: “What worries me is that there is quite a significant issue but there’s no way of reporting it.”

weed
Human faeces contaminated with weed is a “growing issue” in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.

The 53-year-old decided to take action and sent an email to Angus MacDonald, MP for Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire.

The email read: “I am contacting you because as I have now discovered, it is almost impossible to report human waste.

“I contacted SEPA – not their remit. I tried to report via the Highland Council website and can only report it as a litter / street cleaning issue – ironically, I can report dog fouling, but not human fouling.

“It is quite clear from what the vet said that this is not an isolated incident, rather it is a regular occurrence.

“But it appears there is no way to record it, therefore no data and no evidence of a problem.

“I would be most grateful if you could raise this issue so that at the very least people can report incidents.”

MP Angus MacDonald raised human faeces issue to Scottish Government

The Liberal Democrat MP responded to Ms Bunn’s email on December 12 and said he had written a letter to Minister for Public Health Jenni Minto.

The letter, seen by The P&J, highlighted “a gap in our public health and environmental reporting systems.”

Mr MacDonald asked the Scottish Government to “consider introducing a dedicated reporting process, whether through SEPA, local councils, or another appropriate channel, to ensure that incidents involving human waste can be recorded and addressed.”

Highland Council bag it bin it sign
The enquiry is with the council’s environmental health service. Image: Highland Council

The MP confirmed he is yet to receive a response.

Scottish Government says it is a Highland Council matter

A Scottish Government spokesperson explained that the report of human waste would not be an issue within its jurisdiction.

He said: “It’s a matter for the Highland Council in terms of their waste management.”

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “The enquiry is with the environmental health service but we’ve yet to receive a response.

“Our access rangers collate data (including reporting human waste), we also use social media messaging to remind the public of the SOAC and ways to dispose of human waste if required to toilet outdoors.”

