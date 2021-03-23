Government unveils plans to phase out lead ammunition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lead ammunition could be phased out as part of UK Government plans to protect wildlife and nature.

UK Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said government was considering a ban on lead ammunition via its chemical regulation system, UK Reach.

She said a review of the evidence would begin today and a consultation on the issue would be launched in due course.

“Addressing the impacts of lead ammunition will mark a significant step forward in helping to protect wildlife, people, and the environment,” added Ms Pow.

“This is a welcome development for our new chemicals framework, and will help ensure a sustainable relationship between shooting and conservation.”

She said lead ammunition poses a risk to people if they eat contaminated game birds, and lead poisoning can also lower the immune system of wild birds, potentially aiding the spread of diseases such as avian influenza.