Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Farming

Bale stacks: Don’t let investment go up in smoke

By Nancy Nicolson
September 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Insurance policies stipulate stack and distance limits for bales.

Farmers have been reminded to check the fine print in insurance policies when deciding how to store their hay and straw bales.

According to insurance brokers Lycetts, many farmers don’t know that policies stipulate stack and distance limits for bales and, if these limits are contravened, growers could face significant shortfalls in the event of an accidental fire or arson.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn from Lycetts  said: “It is  imperative that farmers find out if there is a haystack limit defined by value rather than volume.

“If, for example, a stack with £60,000 worth of hay catches fire, there is a strong chance it exceeds the limit.  Often there are distance limits written into policies too, which is usually 20 metres, but this can vary.

 

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts.

“Stack and distance limits don’t just apply to haystacks.  Potato growing businesses often stack boxes adjacent to farm buildings, as stores empty. However, many farmers are unaware of the required distance between a shed and the empty boxes to keep their policy valid.”

He said the best way to comply with the terms of a policy is to split stacks and keep them in different locations.

He added: “The stakes are too high and are certainly not worth the gamble.”

According to Defra there are more than 1000 fires in agricultural buildings every year, and the reasons range from  a range of combustible materials, the threat of arson, the risk of electrical faults  and overheating in machinery.

Straw is a valuable resource and not always easy to replace.

Measures to  mitigate the risk of spontaneous fires include ensuring there are no naked bulbs or misplaced glass or mirrors near hay or straw,  having on-site fire extinguishers and clearing   debris from harvest machinery.

Mr Wailes-Fairbairn said: “Additional security measures will help reduce the risk of arson, including keeping buildings locked up, securing and maintaining perimeters, locking away fuel stores and installing security lights.

“Risk management is an often overlooked aspect of farming but taking precautions can make all the difference when it comes to protecting your assets.”

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]